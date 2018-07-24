Matt Lauer Says He’s Faced ‘Difficult Times’ In First Public Appearance Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The former NBC anchor claims he's an 'easy mark' in the months following his personal troubles.

Matt Lauer says he is an “easy mark” amid the headline-making sex scandal that cost him his job on NBC’s Today Show—and his marriage. In a break from his media silence in the aftermath of his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, Lauer lamented about his ongoing battle with the New Zealand government over a property he purchased there. As the former NBC morning show host deals with a costly divorce from his estranged ex, Annette Roque, he says he is a victim of “misinformation” that is affecting him in other ways in the months since the scandal broke.

In his first interview since he was accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace, Lauer ranted about his ongoing battle with government groups in New Zealand over a piece of land he purchased in 2017. The government launched plans to build an easement on Lauer’s 16,000-acre Hunter Valley Station Ranch property so local hikers can access the nearby Hawea Conservation Park.

But the former NBC star believes his ownership of the lakeside ranch is being called into question now is because of the “difficult times” he has been through in recent months, and he attributes “misinformation” to be at the root of the problem.

Lauer told radio show Checkpoint With John Campbell that he believes certain groups are trying to take advantage of his situation.

“I don’t think I’m being a conspiracy theorist here, or paranoid, but I believe the groups are in some ways, unfortunately, taking advantage of some difficult times I’ve been through over the past six months and I think they see me as an easy mark.”

Matt Lauer thinks the New Zealand government sees him as an "easy mark" https://t.co/MT6Lx5YuLa — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 24, 2018

Lauer explained that in the year-and-a-half since he has owned the property, he has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve it, and he blasted the New Zealand groups for trying to “change the rules” regarding his ownership.

According to Page Six, Lauer’s termination from NBC spawned an investigation by New Zealand authorities, who require foreign buyers of important assets to be of good character. The provision is reportedly broad, but in June it was determined the disgraced news anchor could keep his ranch after it was decided he didn’t breach the good character provision.

From the very beginning of his scandal, Lauer has said there is “misinformation” being spread about him. Last November, after a female employee at NBC accused the longtime news anchor of sexual harassment in the workplace and several other women followed suit, Lauer issued a statement admitting there was “enough truth” in some of the claims to cause him embarrassment.

In the new interview, Matt Lauer went on to claim that people “don’t know” the full “circumstances” of the allegations against him.