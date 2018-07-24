‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Weekly Sneak Peek Teases An Accident, A Nasty Confrontation, And Ferncliff Trauma

Things will get extreme this week in Port Charles according to the 'General Hospital' spoilers from the new weekly preview.

This week brings plenty of intense drama for viewers of General Hospital and spoilers from a new sneak peek hint that there may be casualties as chaos erupts in Port Charles. Chase and Michael are trying to push Nelle to do something rash, while Jason and Sonny are desperate to help Carly. Based on this latest preview, it looks like things may get even more intense than fans previously anticipated.

The show shared this new sneak peek via Twitter and it is jam-packed with action. Nelle is seen telling Chase that he has to find a way for Michael to die, and she’s clearly an emotional mess with smudged eye makeup and a face that makes it look as if she’s been crying.

The clip also shows Michael and Nelle in a car, and he’s yelling about how she took everything from his family as he’s driving. Soon, Nelle screams and Michael desperately turns the wheel to avoid hitting something. General Hospital spoilers hint that they’ll end up in an accident and everybody will be anxious to see how that impacts both Nelle and Michael’s latest schemes.

General Hospital spoilers from the new promo also reveal that Sonny will be frustrated, worried about how Carly is all alone in the “snake pit” of Ferncliff. Jason is going to make a drastic move in his efforts to help her, pulling a gun on nurse Mary Pat and an orderly. Unfortunately, Jason may be too late to help his bestie.

"You've got to find a way for Michael to die." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/VyApwrQnvx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 24, 2018

Carly is seen strapped down on a table and someone seemingly has a syringe ready to inject her with some sort of drug. Carly is pulling against the restraints, saying that she doesn’t want to do whatever it is she’s about to be forced to do, and fans will be interested to see if this is another dream of hers or if someone at Ferncliff really takes a drastic next step like this.

How does this preview sync up with other General Hospital spoilers available for the week? Soap Central has detailed that Jason will set things into motion, which definitely sounds like it’s connected to his arrival at Ferncliff with his gun in hand. Carly will be feeling desperate as she tries to sort through everything happening to her, and Sonny will confront Kevin, demanding information.

What happens next with Michael, Nelle, Chase, and the baby? General Hospital spoilers detail that Michael will be successful in trapping Nelle, but it looks like they both may face wrinkles in their respective plans. Stay tuned for additional teasers about where this all heads next and don’t miss the next few shows as these storylines come to a head.