‘Amazing Dragon’ Dinosaur Fossils Stump Paleontologists, Shed New Light On Sauropod Origins

Unearthed in China, these creatures are the earliest known sauropods and suggest that the more advanced species appeared 15 million years than previously believed.

After paleontologists just announced the discovery of the largest sauropod foot fossil ever uncovered, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier today, a new fossil find completely challenges the known history of these gentle giants, the biggest dinosaurs to ever roam the planet.

According to Reuters, a previously unknown species of ancient sauropods has been uncovered in northwestern China.

Named Lingwulong shenqi — which translates to “amazing dragon from Lingwu,” the closest Chinese city to the site where the fossils were unearthed — these creatures represent the earliest known members of the long-necked sauropods that walked the Earth 174 million years ago, during the Jurassic Period (end of the Early Jurassic and the beginning of the Middle Jurassic).

Earliest Sauropod Ever Discovered

The newly discovered Lingwulong fossil was identified as a dicraeosaurid, a small clade of sauropods from the diplodocid family endowed with slightly shorter necks, which likely made them target lower plants, reports Gizmodo.

Detailed in a study published today in the journal Nature Communications, the discovery was initially attributed to a local farmer, who stumbled upon the fossils by chance while he was out sheep herding. An international team of Chinese and British paleontologists later arrived at the scene and dug out the remains of eight to 10 Lingwulong specimens.

Because so many individuals were found buried together, the team suspects that the “amazing dragons” of Lingwu probably lived in herds.

'Amazing dragon' fossils rewrite history of long-necked dinosaurs https://t.co/9xGTj1mbk3 pic.twitter.com/bEXxPmOYyZ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 24, 2018

These strange dinosaurs, early versions of the well-known sauropods, sported a series of sharp spines sticking out from their vertebrae and had peg-like teeth that helped them graze on soft plants.

Study lead author Xing Xu, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, revealed that the largest “amazing dragon” to emerge from the Chinese hillside measured 57 feet (17.5 meters) in length.

Advanced Sauropods Evolved Much Earlier Than We Imagined

This unexpected find is extremely significant, since it pushes back the timeline of sauropod evolution. The existence of these early sauropods closer to the beginning of the Jurassic suggests that the more advanced sauropod species actually appeared 15 million years earlier than previously thought.

This mighty lineage of giant herbivores later went on to give rise to Diplodocus and Brontosaurus, which lived during the Late Jurassic, and grew to truly enormous sizes during the Cretaceous Period, when behemoths like Argentinosaurus, Dreadnoughtus, and Patagotitan held dominion over the Earth.

China fossil tells new supercontinent story.

The latest addition to the family of giant, long-necked dinosaurs known as sauropods, Lingwulong shenqi lived in the north of the country about 174 million years ago. https://t.co/9K9l5x4CpK pic.twitter.com/wonrWKwwtw — Discover China (@discoverchina01) July 24, 2018

Commenting on the discovery of the “amazing dragon,” study co-author Paul Upchurch, a paleontologist at University College London in the U.K., explained the tremendous importance of Lingwulong in the history of sauropods.

“Previously, we thought all of these advanced sauropods originated around 160 million years ago and rapidly diversified and spread across the planet in a time window perhaps as short as 5 million years,” said Upchurch.

“However, the discovery of Lingwulong means that this hypothesis is incorrect and we now have to work with the idea that, actually, this group and its major constituent lineages originated somewhat earlier and more gradually,” he pointed out.

Trekked The Globe While Pangaea Was Still Intact

The “amazing dragon” was part of a sauropod subgroup that researchers assumed never made it to East Asia, since it evolved after the split of the Pangaea super-continent during the early Mesozoic Era.

Therefore, the team was puzzled to find its remains in northwestern China and concluded that “many advanced sauropod lineages originated at least 15 million years earlier than previously realized, achieving a global distribution while Pangaea was still a coherent landmass,” shows the new study.

This finding indicates that East Asia was still connected to other continents even after Pangaea fractured into the seven continents we see today, notes Xu.

This incredible discovery comes hot on the heels of another major find regarding the history of sauropods, notes National Geographic. A mere two weeks ago, another study announced that the first giant dinosaurs appeared much earlier than estimated, as suggested by the remarkable fossil of Ingentia prima — the first giant dinosaur ever found, the Inquisitr reported at the time.