Fans Cannot Get Over How Much Joanna Gaines’ Daughter Emmie Looks Like Her In Latest Instagram Picture

Can you say twins?

Over the weekend, Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines took to her Instagram page to share a photo of what appeared to be herself holding her newborn son, Crew Gaines. But once fans did a double take, they were surprised to see that it actually wasn’t Joanna in the picture, it was her eight-year-old daughter, Emmie.

In the sweet snapshot, the two siblings share some bonding time with one another. Emmie holds her baby brother as they lay cozied up in bed. The youngster sweetly touches Crew’s face as she stares lovingly into her baby brother’s eyes. In the caption of the photo, Joanna simply told fans that it was “snuggle time” before hashtagging the photo with her children’s names.

So far, the image has gained a lot of attention from Joanna’s eight-million-plus followers with over 850,000 likes in addition to 2,900 comments. Many fans shared their thoughts on the sweet bonding moment between the siblings while countless others couldn’t get over how much Emmie looks like her mother in this particular photo.

“You are so beautiful @joannagaines you are such an incredible momma to your beautiful kids and you are also an incredible wife to your husband @chipgaines“

“I recently lost my incredibly beautiful son. This picture filled my heart. Thank you for sharing this precious moment,” another fan commented.

“I thought that was you Joanna, Emmie looks so much like you. Beautiful pic,” one more wrote.

About a month ago, Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, welcomed baby Crew into this world. Each of the reality stars shared a sweet message and photo to introduce their son to their social media followers. In her post, Joanna shared a series of pictures of herself, her family, and her new son in the hospital with an equally sweet message.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

And since giving birth at the age of 40, Joanna recently revealed that she feels invigorated. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Joanna confessed that she feels like she’s “25 again” now that she’s caring for a newborn baby. Gaines also said that the birth of their son really helped put things into perspective.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10. It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing,” the reality star dished.

Chip and Joanna just completed Season 5 of Fixer Upper and announced to fans that it would be their last.