Hillary Clinton To Guest Star On CBS Hit ‘Madam Secretary’ Season 5 Premiere

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be guest starring on the CBS hit, Madam Secretary, reports Entertainment Weekly. Joining her in the episode will be two other former Secretaries of State, Madeleine Albright and General Colin Powell. The episode will kick off Season 5 and air on Sunday, Oct. 7. The three political dynamos filmed their scenes on Wednesday, July 11, but there’s no word if their performances have any of them contemplating a career change. Of course, this isn’t Albright’s first time doing this. She appeared on the drama, that has Tea Leoni playing Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, back in 2015. In this particular episode, Secretary of State McCord turns to the former secretaries of state for advice on how to respond to a delicate situation.

“We’re delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere,” said Barbara Hall, Executive Producer and Series Creator. “It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes.”

Albright was the first woman to become Secretary of State, having served from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. Powell, of course, served under President George W. Bush from 2001 until 2005 while Clinton served under President Barack Obama from 2009 until 2013.

It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni. It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7. pic.twitter.com/68NFcJLMGc — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) July 24, 2018

“Having three powerhouses of diplomacy agree to come on our show is awe-inspiring and humbling. And that we were able to find a time in their busy schedules when they were all available is a miracle,” said Lori McCreary, Executive Producer. “We welcome Secretary Albright, Secretary Clinton and General Powell to the MADAM SECRETARY family!”

CBS promises that it will be a big year for their Madam Secretary as Elizabeth ended last season revealing her plan to run for president. Hall told EW that this next season will be “about the State Department, because she still has her job. But we will pull back the curtain on what the process is, once someone decides to run. We really like to reveal process on this show, so we’ll will start the research and do stories about what she discovers along the way.”

Leoni also commented on the legendary casting via her Twitter account.

“I was incredibly honored to have @ HillaryClinton, @ Madeleine Albright, and Colin Powell on the set of # MadamSecretary.”

Washington Post reporter Emily Heil revealed on Twitter once asked Leoni if she based her character on Hillary Clinton or Madeleine Albright, the actress responded, “Kissinger!”

In addition to Leoni, her husband on the series is played by Wings and Private Practice alumni, Tim Daly. Also in the cast is Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez.