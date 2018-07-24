Prince Harry Joins Elton John In The Fight Against AIDS

Prince Harry is lending his voice and influence to AIDS awareness with help of Sir Elton John.

Tuesday is the second day of the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, where Prince Harry is carrying on the work and legacy of his late mother, Diana. Princess Diana spent her life working to diminish the stigma around HIV/AIDS after first holding the hand of an AIDS patient without gloves in 1987, said People Magazine. On Monday, Prince Harry met with youth advocates in Amsterdam to help bring awareness as well as pursue policy change.

With the help of Sir Elton John, the Duke of Sussex spent Tuesday morning launching the new MenStar Coalition, a foundation expanding the diagnosis and treatment of HIV in men. With a global partnership, the foundation aims to end AIDS by 2030 across the globe, according to USA Today.

Urging delegates at the conference to take action, Prince Harry called the state of HIV/AIDS recognition and progress at “risk from dangerous complacency,” according to People Magazine. A risk which may be due communities ignoring the effect such a disease has on education and community services.

“This is a time when new, energetic and innovative solutions are needed more than ever before,” Prince Harry said. “This initiative is focused on the tough, but essential work of truly changing mind-sets and the work to make the world’s governments play their full role in tackling the epidemic.”

Friend of the royal family, Sir Elton John played three songs at Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding luncheon as well as performed at Princess Diana’s funeral and now is partnering with Prince Harry in the fight against AIDS after founding the coalition.

Contributing to the MenStar Coalition, the Elton John AIDS Foundation along with the U.S President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, will help lead a HIV self-testing campaign directed to young men in Kenya, an area known by researchers at “hard to reach,” said the foundation’s website.

Kate Hampton, of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation said it is important for men are testing often as well as women. “I believe this will not stop until men step up to know their status to protect themselves and protect their partners,” Hampton said in a video on the coalition’s website.

Sir Elton John addressed attendees at the international conference Tuesday, after working for over a quarter-century to fund research and services in communities he chose to embark on a billion dollar global partnership.