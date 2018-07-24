Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Trying to Fix Relationship After Instagram Drama, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is reportedly worried about the state of his relationship with the reality star after he posted a questionable comment on one of her recent Instagram photos.

According to a July 24 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself in a floral bikini to her Instagram account. The racy picture was seen by millions of Kourtney’s followers, but seemingly wasn’t liked by her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. “This is what you need to show to get likes?” Younes wrote on the post, stunning many fans.

Younes deleted the comment, but it seems that Kourtney was not happy about him making such as rude comment in a public way. “Younes is desperate to fix things with Kourtney after his regretful and rude comment. Things between the two have been tense ever since his dumb Instagram remark and he wants to fix things,” an insider revealed.

Sources also tell the outlet that Younes Bendjima feels terrible about the comment he left on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram photo and has been showing her with love and gifts in hopes of smoothing things over.

“He has been apologizing, sending her sweet texts and flowers to let her know that he is sorry for the foolish remark, but it is impossible to make things right with her while he is on the road. He feels horrible because he really loves her and doesn’t want to lose her over the impulsive comment he regrets, but he feels like things have changed between them and he wants to get back to her ASAP to get on her good side again or he fears he may lose her forever,” the source added.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Younes Bendjima has always had a problem with Kourtney Kardashian posting sexy images of herself on social media. Sources have told People Magazine that Kourtney has tried to explain to him that social media is apart of her job and her brand, and wants him to get over it. However, he’s a bit unhappy when it comes to that aspect of her life.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media. He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up pictures. He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past,” an insider said about the situation.