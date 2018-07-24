‘Days Of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan Teases Angie Harmon About Expanding Their Brood

Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan is clearly smitten with his new girlfriend, Angie Harmon. The two engaged in playful banter on Twitter, and it is clear that these two are not shy about keeping their thoughts under wraps.

The Rizzole & Isles and Law & Order actress started the fun when she tweeted Vaughan about a rare find, according to Soap Hub.

“Hey @greg_vaughan… #moderndaybradybunch The iconic Brady Bunch house is up for sale.”

Now, at the beginning of July Harmon and Vaughan posted the same photo wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July. It was a sort of confirmation that they were together. Inquisitr reported that their Instagram posts showed a pic of their combined families.

“Vaughan captioned the photo, “Love ONE Love for ALL #vaughanharmonbunch #happyfourthofjuly.” The photo was posted on July 6, so Harmon captioned her identical picture, “Better late than never!????????Happy July Fourth!???????? (From all of us trying to smile into the sun!????) #moresunglasses #blessed #grateful #boysareloud #moderndaybradybunch.”

It seems as if the #moderndaybradybunch may be a running joke between the adorable couple, because Vaughan had the perfect answer to her post. He not only retweeted her question, but implied that they should expand from six kids to seven, or maybe even eight.

“Hell yah! And I say, let’s scoop up the 7th Heaven & Eight is Enough properties just incase we expand the family tree?! #HouseHop”

Hey @greg_vaughan… ????#moderndaybradybunch

The iconic Brady Bunch house is up for sale https://t.co/HKmGnKvLfn — Angie Harmon (@Angie_Harmon) July 20, 2018

Hell yah! And I say, let’s scoop up the 7th Heaven & Eight is Enough properties just incase we expand the family tree?! #HouseHop — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) July 20, 2018

Between Harmon and Vaughan, they have six kids. Harmon has three daughters: Finley (14), Avery (13), and Emery (9), while the Days Of Our Lives star has three sons: Jason (11), Cavan (8), and Landan (6). The Brady Bunch references the 1970s show where the blended family also consisted of 3 girls and 3 boys.

Harmon had jokingly brought up the fact that they could move their kids into the Brady Bunch house, but Vaughan has his eyes on loftier goals. It seems as if he thought the house used for 7th Heaven or Eight is Enough would be more appropriate. Perhaps he is wanting to add one of their own to the mix.

After all, these two have known each other for decades if the CBS Soaps In Depth interview is anything to go by. Vaughan and Harmon have known each other since after high schools while they were still models. They maintained their friendship but sparks only recently began to fly between the two of them.

If the two did decide to take the next step, a Vaughan-Harmon baby would probably be too gorgeous to deal with!