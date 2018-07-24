Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Manager Killed in Shootout Was Struck by LAPD Gunfire According To Police Chief

The Trader Joe’s manager that was shot and killed during the hostage situation at the Silver Lake supermarket was killed by a bullet that was fired by a member of the LAPD. Melyda Corado, 27, who was one of the hostages of Gene Evin Atkins, 28, died while being held in the standoff that lasted over two hours. LAPD Police Chief, Michael Moore, released the information during a Tuesday press conference to update the public regarding where they are in their investigation of the event.

Atkins, who is currently being held on $2 million bail as per Fox News, began his rampage by shooting his grandmother seven times prior to wounding another woman alleged to be his girlfriend. He then stole a car, which he crashed into a pole in the vicinity of the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s. He ran into the supermarket, firing upon police officers pursuing him. Officers returned fire, shooting at Atkins, and collaterally, into the store. Atkins barricaded himself and a handful of hostages inside with him. Police on the scene helped talk some civilians trapped in the store outside to safety. Atkins also released some hostages as the ordeal unfolded.

I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world. I appreciate the retweets and the love. Please respect my family’s privacy as we are still coming to terms with this. #TraderJoes #SilverLake — Albert Corado (@digitalurn) July 22, 2018

Unfortunately for Corado, who had only been named manger a couple of weeks earlier, one of the rounds fired at Atkins by LAPD officers struck her, causing a fatal wound. As reported by Yahoo News, the round went through her left arm and then entered her upper body. No further details have been released regarding any specifics of the fatal wound.

Atkins eventually surrendered himself, exiting the supermarket handcuffed and surrounded by four hostages. He was injured when police took custody of him but the nature of those injuries is not being released. More than 30 counts have been filed against Atkins, who will appear in court on Tuesday. Atkins’ grandmother and alleged girlfriend are expected to make a full recovery.

LAPD releases part of body cam video in Trader Joe’s standoff over the weekend. Police confirm it was officer bullet that struck store manager. @FOXLA @GDLA pic.twitter.com/rggtZb8Ho5 — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) July 24, 2018

Chief Moore came forward with the information in the hopes of being transparent with the public regarding how the situation was handled. He released some of the officer’s body-cam footage, and said the names of the officers will be released, probably next week. He vigorously defended his officers involved in the shooting, offering words of support for them and for everyone who had been involved in the altercation, as reported by ABC 30 Los Angeles.