Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Comments That Trolled Her Sports Bra During Post-Surgery Workout

Cuoco told the commenters that her bra wasn't any of their business.

Kaley Cuoco had a feisty reply for people who made comments about her bra after she posted a video of her working out. The Big Bang Theory star recently had surgery on her shoulder, so she’s wearing a brace in the video.

“When your doc scolds you for not wearing your brace,” she wrote in the caption. “Alrighty then guess we’re doin it this way! @proactivesp.”

But, as Us Weekly notes, some commenters seemed more concerned about the fact that you can see the outline of Cuoco’s nipples under her sports bra. Some of the comments admonished Cuoco’s bra choice while other’s just commented “nipples” under the video.

But the 32-year-old actress did not allow their comments to go unanswered.

“FYI because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head,” she wrote. “NOT THAT ITS ANYONES BUSINESS.”

As Women’s Health reports Kaley Cuoco’s shoulder was operated on five days after her wedding to Karl Cook on June 30. Kaley even jokingly called it her honeymoon on Instagram.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery – thank you for all the love and support,” she wrote in the caption of the photo. “Knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems. thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissany)”

Kaley knows her husband well because he did share some pretty embarrassing photos of her recovery. In one of them, she is snoring open-mouthed and in the caption, he says that she sounds like a walrus. In another, she looks like she’s in pain, but Cook calls it her glow.

As SF Gate reports, in a previous Instagram story, Cuoco said that the surgery was scheduled for over a year and it meant to repair an injury. She did not explain what caused the injury, though. But she does regularly participate in equestrian events. We’ll just have to wait and see if she ever confirms the cause of her injury is related to her horse-riding passion.

“For everyone asking, because everyone’s been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she said on Instagram. “I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding.”

In the workout video, Kaley gives an impressive performance considering that she just had surgery not too long ago. She does some one-arm battle roping with the arm that isn’t in the sling. You can also see her doing some seated squats and weighted side steps with exercise bands. Given her display of strength at the gym, it’s no wonder that she hit back at the trolls.