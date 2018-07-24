Kyle Richards Reveals She Really Tried To Get A Role In The ‘Halloween’ Reboot

The 'RHOBH' star was dying to reprise her role in the upcoming revival of the 1978 horror film.

Kyle Richards may be best known today as a star on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but 40 years ago she was a child actress in one of the biggest horror flicks of the day. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Richards revealed she went the extra mile to try to get a role in the 2018 revival of John Carpenter’s 1978 film, Halloween.

“I really wanted to be so badly. And I’ve never done this in my life … I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Richards, who has been busy producing the series American Woman for Paramount TV, revealed she had her agent reach out to producers because Halloween was one of the films she is most proud of from her days as a child star.

“I’ve done so many movies and TV shows since I’m a baby. And that’s probably the number one thing next to Little House on the Prairie, or now the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that people ask me about. So it’s just something that I feel really proud to have been a part of. It’s such an iconic film. And I have a lot of memories from that, which I don’t have from all the things I’ve done. For some reason, it really sticks out in my mind.”

Jamie Lee Curtis will appear in the next 'Halloween' reboot https://t.co/z34w9AH38W — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2017

In the original Halloween, Richards played Lindsay Wallace, a young girl whose babysitter Laure Strode (played by Jamie Lee Cutis) is stalked by knife-wielding killer Michael Meyers. The reboot will overlook the events in previous sequels to the horror franchise.

Richards, who has remained friendly with co-star Jamie Lee Cutis, has long expressed nostalgia for the classic film. In 2013 she reflected on the 25th anniversary of Halloween in an interview for Halloween Daily News. Although Richards was just 8-years-old when she filmed Halloween, she still remembers the shoot vividly.

“I remember exactly where we were when we were filming. I remember being on the set, and it was not scary at all. It was like hanging out on the set, playing cards, having fun. I wasn’t scared at all. …Every time I drive on Sunset past where we filmed, no matter what, no matter how late I am or many years later, I always remember filming.”

Five years ago, Richards talked about the possibility of a Halloween reboot and made it clear she’d be interested in a role in the revival. At the time, she said it would be fun to revisit the characters 40 years later, but reiterated, “it would have to be the original cast, otherwise it just wouldn’t be the same.”

I don’t know if it ever will happen, but we can hope,” Richards said in 2013. “I think we need to tell John Carpenter he needs to do this. We’ll plant that seed and see what happens. I think it would be a lot of fun and very interesting. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Halloween hits theaters Oct. 19, 2018.