‘Days Of Our Lives’ July 24: Abby Tells Chad About Baby, Steve Is Out Of Surgery, Ben Weston Released [Recap]

Today’s July 24 episode of Days of our Lives is laced with drama as Steve comes out of surgery but the results are still up in the air. Ben is released from the Salem PD after a lawyer has been provided for his defense, and Abby tells Chad that she is pregnant.

At the hospital, Steve is just waking up from surgery and Kayla is by his side. By all accounts, the surgery went well. With high hopes, Kayla takes the bandage off to find out if he can see again. Unfortunately, Steve can’t see anything with the new bionic eye. They consult with both the surgeon and the engineer and their spirits rise a bit. The surgeon has told them that Steve’s optic nerve is still healing and that could be the reason there is no vision.

Claire runs into Tripp as he is waiting at the hospital to see his father. She tells him that Ciara has developed a bond with Ben Weston. Stockholm syndrome comes up as a topic of conversation and Claire asks Tripp if there could be feelings brewing between them. After having a conversation with Kayla, Claire eventually tells Tripp that Ciara has moved back into the loft and he immediately leaves to see if he can find her.

At the Salem PD, Ben is still being held. Hope and Rafe are doing their best to get Ben to admit that he set the fire at the cabin. Ted arrives at the police department to represent Ben. Ciara has used her trust fund from Victor to hire an attorney on his behalf.

The fire marshal’s report is brought up and Ted begins to defend Ben, stating that even if the fire was set intentionally, it could have been set by someone else who has something to gain by framing his client. Ted points his finger at Hope. There isn’t any concrete evidence against Ben and the Salem PD cannot charge him. Following deliberations with DA Trask, Ben is free to go.

Across town, Gabi stops by the DiMera mansion under the guise of having Stefan sign the Gabi Chic papers. She really wants to know if he was able to stop Abby’s abortion. Stefan confronts Gabi in regards to intentionally revealing the paternity results. Stefan makes it clear that there isn’t anything Chad can do to keep him away from what he believes to be his child.

Gabi inquires if it’s Abby that Stefan wants, now that her alternate personality Gabby is gone. She doesn’t believe that Stefan is only interested in raising the child.

Days of our Lives viewers watch as Abby admits that she has been keeping a secret from Chad. She tells him that she is pregnant. Chad is immediately elated but Abby pulls away and admits that the baby is Stefan’s. She shows him the results of the falsified paternity test and expresses how sorry she is.

Chad takes a minute to process the information, during which time Abby confesses that she spoke to Stefan at the clinic. Chad gets angry and points the finger at her. She keeps using the alters as an excuse but Chad wonders if Abby is using her DID as an excuse to cover up her true feelings for Stefan.

“You’re not his biological father, no. You are going to ba a father in all of the ways that count. Unless you don’t want to.”

It is made clear that Chad doesn’t want a daily reminder of his wife’s romantic indiscretions with Stefan, even if she wasn’t in her right mind at the time. In the final scene of today’s July 24 episode of Days of our Lives, viewers watch as a heartbroken Chad walks away from his wife, unable to tell her that everything is going to be alright this time.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.