Gisele Bundchen Wishes Her Mother A Happy 70th Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

While Gisele may have just celebrated her 38th birthday, she recently shared with fans that her mother is celebrating a milestone birthday of her own — her 70th!

As many fans of the model know, she is always one to post photos of her family, including of NFL quarterback and husband Tom Brady, and gush over them. Yesterday was no exception as the mother of two posted a sweet photo and caption to honor her beloved mother.

In the image, Gisele and her mother stand on what appears to be a golf course as they look adoringly into each other’s eyes. Bundchen looks chic in a matching skirt and crop top with navy stripes. The 38-year-old throws one hand in the air as she places the other hand lovingly around her mother. The supermodel looks pretty casual, wearing her long tresses down with a natural wave.

Her mother, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a loose-fitting leopard print dress that has multiple colors running through it. She wears her hair up in a high, braided ponytail while donning a pair of glasses and looking into her daughter’s eyes.

But what makes the image even more special is the fact that there’s a rainbow just behind the pair — clearly, it’s their lucky day. Since posting the image less than a day ago, Gisele’s picture has earned the attention of many of her fans, amassing 575,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments.

Many fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous the supermodel always looks while countless other fans took the opportunity to wish Gisele’s mom a happy birthday.

“Awesome! It’s my birthday as well! Happy Birthday to your mom @gisele May she be blessed with many more!! #JulyBabiesAreTheBest”

“What a beautiful picture. happy birthday mama Gisele,” another fan wrote.

“Wow! What a lovely and cheerful picture! Happy birthday to your lovely mom,” one more gushed.

Earlier this week, Tom Brady took to his highly-followed Instagram page to wish his leading lady a happy birthday. As the Inquisitr shared, the New England Patriots star posted a sexy photo as well as some touching words to honor the supermodel on her 38th birthday. In the photo, Brady and his wife appear together on the beach as they share an intimate kiss. Gisele is sporting a bikini in the photo while Brady dons a pair of red swim trunks for the beachside pic.

“Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways,” he wrote in the caption.

Brady will take the field once again this fall as quarterback for the New England Patriots.