Justin Bieber Reportedly ‘Head Over Heels In Love’ With Fiance Hailey Baldwin

According to a source, the Canadian-born singer has "never been so happy".

It appears that life for Justin Bieber couldn’t possibly get any better since his engagement to Hailey Baldwin on July 7. According to a recent report by ET, a source revealed that Bieber, 24, has found himself “head over heels in love” with his model fiancé.

Despite recent reports that Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, doesn’t seem to be jumping on the bandwagon in excitement over her son’s quick engagement to Baldwin as the rest of the couple’s family has, this hasn’t deterred the “Love Yourself” singer’s love for Baldwin, 21, as a source claims that the Biebs has “never been so happy” and furthermore, he’s apparently “never felt more sure about a woman” than he does right now with Baldwin.

“Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he’s never felt more sure about a woman in his life. Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey.”

The couple has known each for almost a decade and decided to take their friendship to the next level when they dated from 2015-2016. However, fans know all too well that during this time, the “What Do You Mean?” singer was caught up in an on-and-off relationship with fellow singer, Selena Gomez.

Bieber and Gomez began their romance in 2010 and it lasted a total of eight years with the two constantly breaking up, only to get back together down the road. The two called it quits on their roller-coaster of a relationship back in March and it seems this was the last straw for the couple famously dubbed, “Jelena” by fans and the media.

It wasn’t long before Bieber was seen painting New York City red with Baldwin as the two decided to give their love another shot. The source goes on to say that although “it took some time” for the couple to rekindle their romance, they both know “it was worth the wait.”

“Justin and Hailey get along great, are on the same page about their faith and what they both want out of their future together. It took some time for Justin and Hailey to get back together, but the couple knows it was worth the wait.”

Not too much has been revealed about their upcoming nuptials, but Baldwin has already reportedly figured out who will be a part of her bridal party, which includes her sister, Alaia, and her fellow fashion model cousin, Ireland.

The couple is apparently in the midst of trying to figure out where to have their wedding and are trying to decide between Bieber’s native home of Canada or somewhere stateside, perhaps New York or Los Angeles.

While the two may be putting the breaks on wedding planning just for a bit so they can simply enjoy being engaged, the source says, “Justin and Hailey can’t wait to be husband and wife.”