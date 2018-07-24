The First Daughter wants to focus on 'public policy'

Ivanka Trump has made the decision to put her fashion line on hold, for now, to focus on her life in Washington involved in public policy. She explained that her company has been very successful, but it’s time to put all of her energy into the work she is doing for her father, Donald Trump’s administration.

CNN broke the news that at this time, Ivanka Trump has decided not to return to her fashion line after her father’s time in office comes to an end.

“When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Trump says she is grateful that her company was so inspirational to women.

“I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter.”

Ivanka Trump has been taking a lot of heat about her company manufacturing in China while speaking out on the subject of American jobs. DNC spokesperson Elizabeth Renda spoke out on what she called Trump’s blatant hypocrisy.

Ivanka Trump wrote a recent op-ed column cheerleading about American jobs, improvement, and re-education.

“While Ivanka Trump is busy writing op-eds calling on American companies to ‘create more jobs, strengthen our economy and restore hopeful futures to countless families. Workers in countries like Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India are busy too – working in conditions below industry standards to manufacture clothing and shoes for the first daughter’s namesake brand.”

Renda added that Ivanka Trump employed far more Chinese people than she does Americans, so it was ridiculous that she talks about helping the unemployed from the United States. Trump was saying that she was a spokesperson for working women, but Renda suggested that she was more like a dilettante.