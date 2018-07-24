Ariana Grande Responds To Fans, Tells Them She’s Taking A Break From Twitter And Instagram

However, Grande says she will still be posting on Snapchat.

Since her engagement to SNL star Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande and her fiancée have been facing a lot of backlash for just about anything they post.

But it came as a shock to some when Grande and Davidson went to drastic measures to avoid fans’ comments on social media. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Ariana Grande recently shut comments off of her Instagram page to prevent fans from sharing their thoughts on her stream of photos. On the flip side, Davidson completely erased all the photos from his Instagram feed.

Since news of the couple’s social media behavior spread, Ariana’s fans quickly took to Twitter to ask the singer how she is doing. When one fan noticed that Grande had posted something on Snapchat, she was quick to tweet screenshots of Grande’s Snapchat while exclaiming that “moonlightbae has made a return.” Grande noticed the fan’s post and took time to respond.

“yeh! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative sh** that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm! be well & happy.”

She also replied to a few more fans, including one who let Grande know that as long as she is happy, it’s okay that she’s not as active on social media.

“As long as you’re happy and know that we love you so much,” one fan wrote.

Grande quickly replied saying, “I do. 🙂 hope u know that i love u more. always have n always will.”

???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 24, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Another fan expressed in a tweet that most of Ariana’s fans are nice and wanted to make sure that the pop star knew that not everyone is necessarily evil. Grande responded to that fan as well, letting her know that she appreciates her loyal Arianators.

“i know that like the back of my hand. i grew up w a lot of u. ur my family. it’s jus noise. know how grateful i am and how deeply i know that and appreciate u. issa forever situation,” Grande wrote.

Davidson also shared a message with fans on his Instagram stories after he wiped his account clean and deleted all of his pictures.

“No there’s nothing wrong, no nothing happened, no there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*****g lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point.”

Grande and Davidson got engaged over the summer after just a short time of dating.