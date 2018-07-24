Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner Engaged: Supermodel Set To Tie The Knot With Jared Kushner’s Brother

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is ready to tie the knot with long-time beau Josh Kushner.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner after six years of dating. Kloss and her new fiancé reportedly got engaged a few weeks ago while on a romantic weekend getaway together. Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, but it doesn’t sound as if people should start counting down to a wedding on the White House lawn or anything of that sort.

Karlie Kloss shared the news of her engagement to Josh Kushner via her Instagram page. The two were looking casual on a beach with the sun and the ocean behind them, and she called Kushner her best friend and soulmate. Karlie added that she loves Josh more than words can express and that she can’t wait for their forever together.

Shortly after Kloss confirmed the news of the engagement on her social media, Kushner did the same. He kept it simple, posting a photo of Karlie on his Instagram page and noting that she was his fiancée in the caption with a heart emoji.

According to People, Kushner and Kloss got engaged a few weeks ago while they were together in upstate New York. Karlie and Josh have been together since 2012, but they have never been particularly high-profile as a celebrity couple. They don’t hide their relationship on their social media pages, but they also aren’t typically intent on hitting all of the hot spots to be seen and photographed like some in their respective orbits.

Kloss, 25, and Kushner, 33, first surfaced as a couple in November 2012 when Karlie brought him as her date to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party, notes Marie Claire. It seems they first met the previous June, and they were spotted here and there at public events from there on, attending Coachella after they started dating, and doing a lot of traveling the world together.

Karlie used to make plenty of headlines when she was quite close with superstar singer Taylor Swift. However, their friendship has apparently cooled off this year and it looks as if they’re headed in relatively different directions in their lives at this point. Kloss may glam it up for her work projects, but she seemingly likes to keep things casual and low-key in her day-to-day life with Kushner.

The buzz has been that Karlie and Josh aren’t necessarily all that close to first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared. The group was seen at the U.S. Open together a while back, but their differing political values has seemingly nudged them in different directions. So far, it doesn’t look as if Ivanka has posted anything about the engagement on social media, and Jared essentially stays clear of Twitter and Instagram entirely.

Congratulations to Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner on their engagement and upcoming nuptials!