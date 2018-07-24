Kim Kardashian Forced Kanye West To Go To The Hospital After Son’s Pneumonia Scare, Per ‘People’

Kim Kardashian recently rushed her husband, Kanye West, to the hospital over the weekend following their appearance at Pusha T’s wedding.

According to a July 24 report by People Magazine, Kanye West began to display flu symptoms over the weekend, and Kim Kardashian insisted that her husband go to the hospital, following a recent pneumonia scare with their son, Saint.

“Kanye had been sick for a few days and didn’t get better. They wanted to make sure that he didn’t have something serious like pneumonia since they had that scare with Saint before,” an insider close to the couple told the magazine.

Meanwhile, the source went on to add that Kanye West had some tests done while in the hospital and that he was eventually released with some medication. The rapper is said to be doing well following the hospital stay.

“They ran some tests at the hospital and Kanye got some medications. He is doing better now. He just needs to rest for a few days and he should be good to go.”

It seems that the couple’s oldest daughter, North West, may also be helping his father feel better as well. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her little girl giving her daddy a kiss on the cheek as he smiles happily. In the photo, North’s hair is worn straight and long.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was reportedly very worried about Kanye West’s health following the illness. The rapper is said to have worked himself into sickness before, and Kim doesn’t want that to happen again.

“Kim constantly worries that Kanye works too much and that the high level of stress he puts on himself really hurts his health. Kim loves her husband and gets a lot of inspiration from his drive and creativity, but she worries too. Kim sees how hard Kanye works, putting in countless hours, all day and night every single week and she fears he works too much,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Fans may remember that Kanye West was hospitalized back in the fall of 2016 after allegedly suffering from exhaustion. He was then forced to cancel dates on his “Saint Pablo Tour.” It seems that Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to see her husband run himself down again, as he’s been working very hard. So, it seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was being cautious in taking her husband to the hospital for his recent illness.