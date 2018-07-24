Singer Bryan Abrams Arrested For Alleged Assault After Shoving Color Me Badd Bandmate Mark Calderon Onstage

The '90s group's show at a New York casino ended in chaos after the longtime singer pushed his bandmate to the ground during the performance.

Color Me Badd had a bad night. Bryan Abrams, the lead singer of the ’90s R&B group, was arrested after allegedly shoving one of his longtime bandmates on stage during a show at the Del Lago Casino in Tyre, New York.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from the casino and placed Abrams, 48, under arrest for attempted assault in the third degree, CNN reports. A statement from the sheriff’s department revealed that Abrams “shoved a fellow band member on stage causing him to fall into some sound equipment on the floor.” The victim, identified as fellow Color Me Badd singer Mark Calderon, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released for neck and back pain.

Fan-shot video of the incident, which you can see below, shows Abrams walking across the stage and forcefully shoving Calderon after the group finished a performance of their 1991 hit song “I Wanna Sex You Up.”

Calderon told CNN he noticed earlier in the evening that Abrams’ “lyrics were backwards, he wasn’t in key.” A visibly intoxicated Abrams left the stage shortly after the group’s first song and left Calderon to perform solo before coming out at the end of the set and blindsiding him by knocking him to the ground.

The Color Me Badd star told CNN he hasn’t spoken to Abrams since the incident and has no plans to, but admits his bandmate has struggled with alcohol addiction for years.

“He’s tried to reach out to me several times, but I’m not going to talk to him. Like I’ve told him for a long time, he needs help.”

In an interview with TMZ, Calderon reiterated that his bandmate needs some “serious help,” saying, “he was drunk. He was intoxicated. The man needs some serious help right now. Really, he does.”

Calderon said that while he doesn’t plan to press charges against Abrams, the matter is out of his hands.

“The police did their investigation. I gave them all the information. It’s in the prosecutor’s hands right now, so he’s going to pretty much decide on where it goes from there.”

As for the fate of Color Me Badd, Calderon said he plans to continue performing but suggested Abrams needs to get help, “and if he does that, it’ll be good.”

The current lineup of Color Me Badd features Abrams, Calderon, and Adam Emil. In addition to “I Wanna Sex You Up,” the group is known for the songs “I Adore Mi Amore” and “All 4 Love.”

Abrams was released Monday on bond and has a court date scheduled for August 28.

You can see a video of the shocking incident between Bryan Abrams and Mark Calderon at the Color Me Badd show below.