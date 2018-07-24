kate middleton explains how she lost her baby weight

The Duchess of Cambridge has managed to avoid keeping those extra pounds a pregnancy will add.

Kate Middleton has revealed to the world how she managed to get rid of her baby weight so quickly, Hello Magazine is reporting.

It’s a problem that bedevils women the world over: getting rid of that post-pregnancy weight that just doesn’t want to go away no matter what. And every doctor the world over will give the same advice to women the world over who can’t quite shed those pregnancy pounds: exercise, and watch what you eat.

For many moms, that’s easier said than done. But not for the Duchess of Cambridge: asked how she managed to get rid of that baby weight so quickly, she didn’t mince words.

“I am running after my kids.”

She isn’t kidding. Bucking Royal tradition of having nannies and caretakers do much of the raising of Royal children, Kate instead prefers to do most of the heavy lifting, so to speak, herself. Paparazzi love catching her in the act of being up-close-and-personal with her kids, even if that means having to chase down future King George or Princess Charlotte.

Duchess Kate enjoyed a stylish day out with her kids in $70 Zara summer dresshttps://t.co/T0nWcmZRrO pic.twitter.com/09FokRiddr — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 10, 2018

It’s entirely un-Royal, of course, for the wife of one future King and mother of another to get up and run to corral one or more of her children. But Kate is taking a cue from her husband’s late mother, Princess Diana. She always made it a point to be in the center of her boys’ lives, taking them with her on her charitable endeavors, taking them to theme parks or fast-food places, and so on.

At Wimbledon, the Cenotaph, with kings and presidents or sick kids, Duchess Kate is just like Diana- pic.twitter.com/JY6ctIGy — Times Of Maldives (@Times_mv) October 13, 2012

She also makes it a point to spend as much time with her kids as possible, especially outside.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”

Don’t feel too relatable to Kate, however. Unlike many moms, some of whom are back at work not long after giving birth, Kate has a team of nannies and caretakers to look after her kids if she needs to hit the gym or just needs a moment to herself. She also has access to some of the best chefs in the world, preparing the healthiest and most-nutritious foods with the freshest ingredients. So unlike other moms, who may have to rely on fast food and/or processed foods to get calories, Kate’s diet is strictly managed.

Nevertheless, there’s no real secret to Kate’s post-baby weight loss: she eats well and she stays active. It’s the simplest and best advice.