Katie Holmes & Scott Eastwood Spark Romance Rumors With Lunch Date, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Katie Holmes and Scott Eastwood were spotted having lunch together this week, and fans are now wondering if the pair could be dating.

According to a July 24 report by Hollywood Life, Katie Holmes was spotted with Scott Eastwood at Shutters on the Beach Hotel in Santa Monica on Monday. The former Dawson’s Creek star has reportedly been dating actor Jamie Foxx for years, but the pair has recently fallen under speculation about a split, leaving her meeting with Eastwood a topic of interest for fans.

Holmes and Eastwood reportedly left the establishment separately, and the actor was seen carrying a notebook out of the restaurant. This could mean that the pair were having a meeting of some sort, and may even be planning to co-star in a new project together. Scott, who is the son of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, has become a hunky leading man, starring in films such as The Longest Ride, Suicide Squad, The Fate of the Furious, Pacific Rim Uprising, Overdrive, Gran Torino, Fury, and more.

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes has acting credits in movies such as Batman Begins, Logan Lucky, Disturbing Behavior, The Romantics, Pieces of April, and has even starred as former first lady Jackie Kennedy in miniseries project.

Recently, reports that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had split due to “trust issues” were debunked by the actress’s rep. However, Katie and Jamie, who are said to have been secretly dating for nearly five years, have never confirmed their relationship.

Katie Holmes and Scott Eastwood met up for a beachside lunch! https://t.co/6ALJLKWJZr — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 23, 2018

The couple has been spotted out together multiple times, but have never walked a red carpet, or acknowledged the romance in public. However, they were photographed holding hands in Malibu last year, which marked the first time the pair had been seen showing off any sort of PDA together. They first sparked romance rumors when they were seen dancing together in the Hamptons in 2013, just one year after she ended her first and only marriage.

Katie Holmes has previously dated her former co-stars, Joshua Jackson, Alexander Skarsgard, and Josh Hartnett, and was engaged to actor Chris Klein. She was famously married to Tom Cruise, whom she shares her daughter, Suri, 11, with. The couple ended their marriage in July 2012 after six years together.

Meanwhile, Scott Eastwood has been romantically linked to singer Jana Kramer, model Brittany Brousseau, former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, model Adriana Lima, model Charlotte McKinney, and actress Hilary Duff.

While Katie Holmes and Scott Eastwood may not be dating, fans will seemingly keep an eye out for any new sightings of the pair.