‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About Weight Struggles: ‘My Weight Has Always Fluctuated’

Brittany Cartwright is opening up about the ups and downs of her weight.

During an interview with E! News on July 23, Cartwright revealed that she is losing weight in an effort to be in tip-top shape for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Jax Taylor.

“Being healthy and fit makes me feel so much more confident and happy with myself. It feels really great when you start seeing results and your old clothes start to fit again,” Cartwright explained.

According to Cartwright, all of her family and friends “have all been so supportive” of her weight loss efforts.

As for how she dropped over 20 pounds, the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Restaurant waitress said that she’s been running a lot, which has jumpstarted her weight loss. She’s also going to fitness classes at Los Angeles’ Sweat Garage and said the classes help her stay focused on what she’s doing. As she explained, she may feel a bit lost if she simply walks into a gym and attempts to do a workout by herself.

In addition to working out, Cartwright has been working on her diet and said she’s been eating less take-out food. That said, she isn’t completely depriving herself of the things she loves and noted that she schedules cheat days.

“I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now,” she explained.

Below is the latest image of Cartwright’s bikini body after weight loss.

As Brittany Cartwright continues to drop pounds, she has the support of her workout partner and fiancé Jax Taylor, who frequently travels to the gym with her.

“I am so so proud of Jax. He has also lost a lot of weight and it is so great to have someone by your side helping you through your journey,” she gushed.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Cartwright and Taylor became engaged early last month during a visit to Malibu, California, for dinner at one of their favorite places, Neptune’s Net. During the exciting moment, Taylor popped the question as he and Cartwright dined and waiting nearby was a film crew sent to tape the milestone moment for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date has not yet been set.