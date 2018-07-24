Kevin Love Signs Huge Contract Extension With Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love is committed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star has officially signed a four-year contract extension with the Cavs and is ready to get to work as the team’s number one option following LeBron James’ exit earlier this month.

According to a July 24 report by ESPN, Kevin Love inked a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers on top of the one year he had left on the contract with the team. Love, a five-time All-Star, will now be getting $145 million over the next five years.

The Cleveland Cavaliers arranged a signing ceremony for Love at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday as team employees and construction workers who are updating the arena watched as Kevin signed his contract extension, making many people in northeast Ohio very happy.

The Cavs have reportedly been aggressive in pursuing Kevin Love and inking a new deal with him since the departure of LeBron James. James, who left the team for a second time in free agency to head to the L.A. Lakers, rattled Cavs fans and the front office as they decided not to start a rebuild, but focus on the pieces they already had, including All-Star Love, and newly drafted rookie, Colin Sexton.

Kevin Love made his Cleveland debut back in 2014 after LeBron James announced he would be returning to the Cavs. Kevin, 29, was acquired via trade soon after and helped the team win a championship alongside LeBron and Kyrie Irving against the Golden State Warriors back in 2016.

During Love’s 10-year career, he has averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds. During his four trips to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers, he’s averaging 15 points and pulling down 9.7 rebounds, as many Cavs fans know he’s good for a double-double nearly every night.

Without LeBron James on the court, Kevin Love will certainly be the team’s number one offensive option. He’ll be paired with his former teammates JR Smith and Tristan Thompson, and likely be getting assists from Colin Sexton, who impressed many NBA fans during the summer league, where the young Cavs made it to the semi-finals, losing to the L.A. Lakers in overtime.

Kevin Love seemed very happy to be inking his new deal, as he did so in front of a big crowd, even taking a selfie with the group following his contract signing. The Cleveland Cavaliers official Twitter account also posted a video of the signing and shouted out the NBA star as he made a huge commitment to the team and fans in Ohio.