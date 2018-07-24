Luann de Lesseps Will Avoid Jail Time After Striking Plea Deal

The reality star will be on probation instead.

Luann de Lesseps has a lot on her plate these days but luckily, jail time will not be one of them.

Earlier today, it was revealed that a plea deal was reached in Luann’s Pam Beach arrest last year, according to E! News. In the court documents obtained by the media outlet, de Lesseps had pleaded guilty to the charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Though she will not have to face jail time, she will have to follow a number of rules while she is on probation for a full year.

For starters, the Real Housewives of New York City star will have to perform at least 50 hours of community service as part of the terms of her probation. Additionally, the 53-year-old must attend two AA meetings a week and must also attend a Victim Impact Class by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. De Lesseps will be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings at any time and she must abstain from consuming any alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs.

The last term of the deal was for de Lesseps to submit a letter of apology to Deputy Steven O’Leary, whom she got physical with during her arrest, but according to reports, Luann has already written a letter apologizing for her actions.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that Luann and her lawyer, Douglas Duncan, drafted a plea deal to try and do everything in their power to make sure that the mother of two avoided jail time.

“This gives her more options and probation. If she pleaded not guilty and the judge found her guilty, she would have to face jail time. This is her way of trying to avoid it,” a court source said.

Luann’s lawyer was expected to appear in court on the reality star’s behalf tomorrow but since the plea deal was accepted, it appears as though the court date will not happen. As many fans of the Bravolebrity know, Luann is currently in rehab after she checked herself in for the second time this year. The Inquisitr reported that the mother of two authorized friend and fellow housewife, Bethenny Frankel, to issue a statement to fans on her behalf.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process. Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

It is unclear how long Luann is expected to be in rehab.