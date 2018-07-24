‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Dishes Details On The Drama From Becca Kufrin’s Guys

Reality Steve is breaking down the details from the upcoming 'Men Tell All' special for Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' season

Next up in Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette 2018 season is the Men Tell All special. The MTA was filmed last weekend and gossip guru Reality Steve is already sharing spoilers regarding what goes down. Viewers now know that just Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann remain in the hunt for that final rose and it sounds as if there’s some juicy stuff coming up in this next show.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Lincoln Adim was not there, nor were Garrett or Blake. While many wondered if Lincoln’s assault case would be discussed, or Garrett’s social media controversy, neither topic was addressed. Apparently, six different bachelors spent time in the “hot seat” next to host Chris Harrison, which is a pretty high number. Reality Steve suspects that once the special is edited down, one or two of these guys’ time on stage may be cut out.

The taping of these specials goes on for hours and hours, and of course, it all needs to be condensed to less than a couple of hours for viewers to see. During the taping of the Men Tell All, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Chris Randone, “Grocery Man Joe” Amabile, Jordan Kimball, Wills Reid, Colton Underwood, and Jason Tartick all spend time chatting with Harrison.

It sounds as if model Jordan faced quite a bit of flack from guys like Colton and Christian Estrada and Jordan seemingly came off essentially the same way he did throughout Becca’s season. Jordan also battled a bit with David Ravitz and Bachelorette spoilers reveal that David acknowledged that he focused too much on his nemesis and not enough on Kufrin during his time filming the season. Jean Blanc took some heat for his crazy exit and it seems he ultimately apologized to Becca for how he handled things.

Colton was asked about the big virginity topic, and he seemingly got teary-eyed as he discussed it. Then, as is typical with these specials, Becca made an appearance. It sounds as if this went pretty well, unlike some seasons where the lead takes a fair amount of heat from the eliminated contestants. Jason apparently asked if there’s anything he could change in how he handles future relationships, to which Becca said no, and he said he would like them to be friends in the real world.

Chris Randone also received an opportunity to talk with Kufrin and he apologized for his craziness during filming. Apparently, several of the people who were in the choir who sang for his Bachelorette entrance came in and sang a song about his drama.Randone teased via Twitter that people should expect the unexpected from the MTA, and it’ll be interesting to see if Chris comes off as a bit more balanced as he apologizes. Viewers will see some of the gals involved in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in the audience and fans get a new preview, and there’s a preview for the Bachelorette finale played as well.

There’s been buzz all season that Arie Luyendyk Jr. would be popping up this summer on Kufrin’s journey at some point, and now that clearly will have to happen in the finale if it’s going to be included. Reality Steve says that there was no hint of Arie showing up in the Bachelorette spoiler sneak peek shown during the MTA, so it’ll be interesting to see if ABC cut out that visit or will wait to tease it in a future clip.

All in all, it sounds as if this Men Tell All is going to be a pretty standard one with nothing particularly crazy set to play out. Viewers will see these guys reunite and face Becca Kufrin during the show airing on Monday, July 30, then her last dates and final rose ceremony with Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann will air on Monday, August 7. Stay tuned for additional spoilers heading into these final episodes and don’t miss the After the Final Rose at the end of it all to see how Becca and her guy are doing now.