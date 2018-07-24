Tom Jones Apologizes For Cancelling Fifth Concert, Said To Be ‘Recovering Well’ From Illness

At 78, Tom Jones has been going strong, continuing to tour all over the world, but recently the legendary singer has taken ill and had to cancel concert dates. Now comes word that he’s had to cancel the fifth one, reports the Mirror. Jones’ representatives have released a statement on his official Twitter account in which they announced the news about the cancellation of his July 25 concert at Down By The Laituri in Turku, Finland.

“Sir Tom Jones is recovering well from his recent illness, however will not be fit enough to perform on Wednesday. He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.”

They then advised that concertgoers would be able to get a full refund from whatever ticket venue they used to buy the tickets. According to the Mirror, it was revealed a week ago that Jones had been admitted to a hospital with a bacterial infection. This isn’t the only health battle he has experienced — last year Jones underwent hip replacement surgery. He still managed to wow fans in concerts, where he toured often alongside fellow superstar Van Morrison.

Previous concert locations that he had to cancel included Stansted Park on July 18, Chester Racecourse on July 19 (which was rescheduled for Aug. 12), Emsland Arena in Germany on July 21, and Belvoir Castle in the UK on July 22. While the notices reported that he’s in good spirits, he feels horrible about having to cancel on his fans. After canceling the Chester Racecourse show, he shared the following heartfelt apology and thanked his fans for their support and understanding.

“I am so sorry for cancelling last nights show in Chichester, it’s the worse feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved with the event. I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort, and it is so disappointing when things don’t go right.”

His next concert is scheduled for July 27 at York Racecourse in the UK and another one is scheduled for the following night at the Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival.

The Welsh singer has written an autobiography called Over The Top And Back, where he talks about how he grew up, his career, all the way through to when he was dismissed from the UK version of The Voice.