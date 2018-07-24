Meghan Markle Will Be Pregnant By The End Of The Year And Give Birth Next Summer, Says Tarot Card Reader

The mystic shamaness also predicts the duchess will have a girl.

Meghan Markle will be pregnant by the end of this year and will give birth to a girl next summer, The Sun is reporting. And you can take that to the bank because the claim is being made by columnist Kerry King, who is a Tarot card-reading mystic, and she’s merely reporting what the cards have foretold.

Meghan Markle is a lot like the Duggar women, in that the ink is barely dry on her marriage license and already the topic of her first pregnancy is a thing. Unlike the Duggar women, however, Meghan is not under great pressure to start having children – and having a lot of them – as soon as is humanly possible. And indeed, if she became pregnant too quickly after the wedding, eyebrows would be raised.

So when will the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of same be parents? King consulted the cards, and here is what the cards had to say.

The Sun Card Reveals A Summer Birth

The Sun (the newspaper) asked King the question, “When will Meghan Markle have a child.” King consulted the Universe, and the card she turned over was The Sun (go figure). The Sun (the Tarot card) is a summer sign that is related to the constellation and astrological sign Leo (take King’s word for it), so that means there will be a baby in the summer.

Aekotography / Shutterstock

Doing some quick math, if she gives birth next summer, then that means she’ll likely be pregnant by the end of the year.

Also, because The Sun is a “feminine” sign, expect a girl.

The Eight Of Cups Card Backs Up The Sun: It’s A Girl

Asking the Universe directly if Meghan and Harry would have a boy or a girl, King flipped a card and revealed the Eight of Cups. That turn (heh) of events backs up The Sun’s suggestion that Meghan would have a girl.

“The Eight of Cups card also hints at a girl as Cups is a feminine suit. It also hints that maybe they, secretly, hope for a girl even though Royal protocol has historically (and I’m talking Henry VIII’s days here…) been to ‘get the boy’ first.”

Vera Petruk / Shutterstock

The Temperance Card Fails To Reveal How Many Children They’ll Have

Asking The Universe how many kids Meghan and Harry will have, King was met with a disappointing and ambiguous answer. The Temperance “indicates re-balance and an adjustment of expectations,” leaving King little in the way of information. She instead rattled off some platitudes about how maybe they’ll have quite a few, maybe they’ll have only one. Maybe one or more of their children will be theirs naturally; maybe one or more will be born through surrogacy or in-vitro fertilization. The Universe was, regrettably, vague about this one.

Vera Petruk / Shutterstock

Other Cards Reveal Other Deep Truths About The Sussex Family

The Devil revealed that the names the couple choose for their kids won’t be traditional, like Victoria or Andrew. The Knight of Cups shows that they will have a fun and loving family. And The Hanged Man reveals that while the couple is currently in a post-honeymoon lull in their relationship, everything is fine in their marriage.

So there you have it! All of the answers to all of life’s questions can be revealed through a careful reading of the cards – cards which you can buy for $9.50 on Amazon.