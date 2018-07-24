David Foster’s Daughter Amy Defends Father’s Engagement To Katharine McPhee: ‘She’s Amazing And Fun’

'I know that some people have been hating on that relationship,' Foster says.

Since his engagement to former American Idol star Katharine McPhee, David Foster has faced a lot of criticism, mainly due to the couple’s 34-year age difference. But following a lot of backlash during what is supposed to be a happy time in the couple’s lives, there are a few people who are still standing in the couple’s corner, including David’s daughter, Amy Foster.

This past weekend, David’s 44-year-old daughter was attending Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con Bash at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego when she was asked about her future stepmother. Surprisingly, Amy had nothing but amazing things to say about McPhee.

“I’m so close with [McPhee]. She’s amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can’t say enough about her,” she gushed to US Weekly.

Amy was also quick to stick up for her father and his decision to marry someone who is much younger than he is.

“I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It’s love,” Amy said before telling the haters to “shut up.”

A few of David’s past loves have also weighed in on his engagement to McPhee including Linda Thompson, who was also famously married to Bruce Jenner. As the Inquisitr shared last week, David’s ex-wife said in an interview that she wishes the couple well but like many others, she claimed that their age difference was the only “deterrent.”

“I think the only thing that’s a real deterrent, I think, is the age difference,” Thompson said. “But I think life doesn’t have any guarantees anyway. If you find someone you love, go for it, you know? [McPhee is] a lovely person. She’s beautiful and she’s talented, and they have that musicality in common, so that goes a long way.”

And according to a few reports, including one from the Inquisitr, David and his most recent ex-wife Yolanda Hadid aren’t even on speaking terms following his engagement to McPhee.

“They don’t talk to each other but don’t have a reason to,” a source said.

????Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

The couple were married for 10 years but didn’t have any children together. David is father to five children from previous marriages, including Allison Foster, Amy Foster, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, and Jordan Foster. And as fans know, Yolanda famously shares three children with her other ex, Mohamed Hadid, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Anwar Hadid.

It does not appear that Foster and McPhee have set a wedding date yet, but sources close to the couple say that they’d like to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later.