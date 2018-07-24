‘The Proposal’ Update: Latoya And Tyler’s Current Status Revealed After Episode 7 Connection

What's the latest from Latoya Blakely and Tyler Phillips from Episode 7 of 'The Proposal'?

ABC’s latest summer reality television show The Proposal has built up a passionate fan base and people can’t help but get addicted to this new series. Episode 7 aired on Monday night and while Tyler Phillips and Latoya Blakely didn’t get engaged, they did say that they wanted to see whether they could build a relationship with one another outside of the show. Are they still together?

The show shared via its Twitter page after Episode 7 that Latoya and Tyler are still together. They did take the trip to Cape Cod that they talked about on the show and they seem to be quite smitten with one another. In fact, both Blakely and Phillips have posted some updates via their social media pages and it looks like these two are doing great.

Blakely posted several updates via her Instagram page after Episode 7 aired. She thanked her mom, goddaughter, and “sister-friend” Tiffany for their support and she noted that she noted that she met a great guy in Tyler by doing the show. In a second Instagram post, the Proposal star said that Tyler is still kissing her and still making her smile. She thanked him for joining her on this journey and added that she’s excited to see what the future holds.

Latoya added a third post late Monday night, noting that it would be her longest Instagram post ever, but worth the read. Blakely said that she never thought she’d go on a dating show and she admitted she had to be talked into doing it. However, she’s been making an effort this year to push outside of her comfort zone and it’s been rewarding.

The Proposal star praised Phillips for being genuine, sincere, respectable, and a good guy who was close to his family. Latoya said that he is all of those things she initially believed, but he’s so much more. She said she’s thanking God for her intuition and for the incredible experience she’s had with this. Blakely shared a picture showing her with Tyler and his parents during her visit to Cape Cod and it turns out that Latoya popped up in an Instagram post celebrating the Fourth of July with his family before the show even aired.

Phillips took to Instagram to post about his relationship with Latoya after Episode 7 aired as well. Tyler said that appearing on The Proposal was the opportunity of a lifetime and he noted that he met an amazing woman in Latoya. He also said he’s excited to see where this journey takes them, and it looks like she easily clicked with his family and friends during her visit to Cape Cod.

Could Latoya Blakely and Tyler Phillips end up making their relationship go the distance? Many Proposal fans would say it’s great that they’re taking things slowly, one step at a time, rather than diving into an engagement immediately like some of the other show’s pairs have.

Despite the wild premise of the series, several couples are still together and fans will be rooting for Latoya and Tyler to stick together. There’s more to come yet with Season 1 of The Proposal and spoilers hint that this won’t be the last couple to still be together after filming their episode.