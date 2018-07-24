‘The Proposal’ Update: Latoya And Tyler’s Current Status Revealed After Episode 7 Connection

ABC’s latest summer reality television show The Proposal has built up a passionate fan base and people can’t help but get addicted to this new series. Episode 7 aired on Monday night and while Tyler Phillips and Latoya Blakely didn’t get engaged, they did say that they wanted to see whether they could build a relationship with one another outside of the show. Are they still together?
The show shared via its Twitter page after Episode 7 that Latoya and Tyler are still together. They did take the trip to Cape Cod that they talked about on the show and they seem to be quite smitten with one another. In fact, both Blakely and Phillips have posted some updates via their social media pages and it looks like these two are doing great.
Blakely posted several updates via her Instagram page after Episode 7 aired. She thanked her mom, goddaughter, and “sister-friend” Tiffany for their support and she noted that she noted that she met a great guy in Tyler by doing the show. In a second Instagram post, the Proposal star said that Tyler is still kissing her and still making her smile. She thanked him for joining her on this journey and added that she’s excited to see what the future holds.
Yes…We are still together! He’s still kissing me, and he’s still making me smile. Thank you @ty.phillips_ for accompanying me on this journey! I’m excited to see what the future holds (hopefully a passing score on the Bar Exam tomorrow). #love #loveatfirstsight #itworks #theproposal #theproposaltv #thebachelor #thebachelorette #bachelornation #abc
Latoya added a third post late Monday night, noting that it would be her longest Instagram post ever, but worth the read. Blakely said that she never thought she’d go on a dating show and she admitted she had to be talked into doing it. However, she’s been making an effort this year to push outside of her comfort zone and it’s been rewarding.
The Proposal star praised Phillips for being genuine, sincere, respectable, and a good guy who was close to his family. Latoya said that he is all of those things she initially believed, but he’s so much more. She said she’s thanking God for her intuition and for the incredible experience she’s had with this. Blakely shared a picture showing her with Tyler and his parents during her visit to Cape Cod and it turns out that Latoya popped up in an Instagram post celebrating the Fourth of July with his family before the show even aired.
My longest post ever but worth the read: Wow! This entire experience has been unexpected and so incredible! I never thought that I would go on a dating show. Matter of fact, I was against it, and I had to be talked into it. 2018 has been my year of WHY NOT. I’ve been intentional about taking chances and living outside of my comfort zone. While it’s scary at times (most times), it’s been so rewarding! @ty.phillips_ is more than I could’ve imagined. I picked him because he seemed so genuine and sincere, and I could tell that he was a good guy, respectable and close to his family. The amazing part about this is that he’s all of those things and so much more. He’s loving, caring, concerned about me, so easy to talk to, and so committed to the people in his life (and we always have a good time). I understand why some people are reluctant to believe that it’s possible to know someone and make such a big decision in such a short amount of time, but honestly, if you’re honest with yourself and you listen to and follow your intuition, you’ll be amazed at what can happen! I’m thanking God for my intuition, this incredible experience and the wonderful family and friends that I met in Cape Cod. In the words of the PTown boys, “Cheers to old friends, new friends and full sends.” I’m excited to see what’s next! #love #theproposal #theproposaltv #bachelor #thebachelor #bachelorette #thebachelorette #bachelornation #abc #family #friends #onceinalifetime #whynot #onelife #carpediem
Phillips took to Instagram to post about his relationship with Latoya after Episode 7 aired as well. Tyler said that appearing on The Proposal was the opportunity of a lifetime and he noted that he met an amazing woman in Latoya. He also said he’s excited to see where this journey takes them, and it looks like she easily clicked with his family and friends during her visit to Cape Cod.
Could Latoya Blakely and Tyler Phillips end up making their relationship go the distance? Many Proposal fans would say it’s great that they’re taking things slowly, one step at a time, rather than diving into an engagement immediately like some of the other show’s pairs have.
Despite the wild premise of the series, several couples are still together and fans will be rooting for Latoya and Tyler to stick together. There’s more to come yet with Season 1 of The Proposal and spoilers hint that this won’t be the last couple to still be together after filming their episode.