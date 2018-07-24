Farrah Abraham Spars & Sweats With ‘Baywatch’s’ Jeremy Jackson

Farrah Abraham is learning to box. The former Teen Mom OG star was spotted getting some lessons in boxing this week from actor Jeremy Jackson.

According to a July 24 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham donned a sports bra and short shorts at the gym as she strapped on the boxing gloves and hit the ring. The former Teen Mom OG personality was photographed taking lessons from former Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, who helped her learn the ropes.

The pair worked out together at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu gym on Monday as Jackson trained her and helped her by giving her tips. Abraham even got into the spirit of the workout and took some time to hit the punching bag.

The Blast reports that Farrah Abraham is taking lessons in boxing due to her latest gig. The Teen Mom has officially signed on to do a celebrity boxing match. The reality star is said to have inked a deal with Damon Feldman and claims that she is doing the fight to help raise awareness against bullying, which is a cause near and dear to her heart.

It has not been revealed who Farrah will fight in the match, but Abraham claims that she would gladly get into the ring with one of her former Teen Mom OG co-stars, or even the producers who fired her from the show earlier this year. She says she’d also like to fight Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, whom she’s had beef with recently, or even Kim Kardashian.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been dealing with some personal issues as of late. The mother of one was recently arrested for allegedly hitting a staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She has since been charged with battery and will be arraigned in early August. She also recently lost her beloved dog, Blue.

Farrah announced via social media that she and her daughter, Sophia, were forced to say goodbye to their pet in a tearful video. The Teen Mom also revealed that she planned to have the dog stuffed and was later spotted taking him to a taxidermist for preservation.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham’s Teen Mom OG replacement has been announced. Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol Palin, has been confirmed to be joining the cast next season.

When asked about her replacement, Farrah stated, “Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now. I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”