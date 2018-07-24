Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy In Skimpy Crop Top During L.A. Outing

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out in L.A. this week as she looked to beat the heat in a skimpy crop top, which showed off her toned abs.

According to a July 23 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian looked comfortable and stylish as she hit the town on Monday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned an off the shoulder crop top that showcased not only her flat tummy but her cleavage as well.

Kourtney’s plaid off the shoulder crop top left little the imagination as she paired the skimpy shirt with jeans and Alexander Wang heels. Kardashian finished off the look by carrying a small, black leather purse and rocking retro style sunglasses. The mother of three wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and straight for the outing.

Kourtney Kardashian also wore very little makeup during her time in L.A. on Monday but was seen with berry colored lips. Kourtney was also seemingly still sporting the deep tan that she got during her recent three-week vacation in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The couple hit up Rome, Capri, and Portofino while on their romantic getaway, and also spent time with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while overseas.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s skimpy style may be taking a toll on her relationship with Younes Bendjima. The reality star recently posted a photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini to Instagram, and Younes was quick to comment on the picture. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote, stunning many fans.

Sources later told Radar Online that Kourtney was furious with Younes over the very public comment and that the two ended up getting into an argument about the situation.

“[Kourtney] let Younes have it. She got into a huge fight with him over that, but honestly Kourtney is kind of used to that type of behavior from her men. As much as she pretends she is this strong fiercely independent woman, she is also very co-dependent and everyone knows this from her relationship with Scott,” an insider revealed.

Younes Bendjima later deleted the comment and even commented on one of Kourtney Kardashian’s next Instagram snapshots of herself wearing an oversize sweatshirt and showing off her legs while in bed. Bendjima joked that the new photo was okay, seemingly trying to make light of all the media attention his previous comment caused.