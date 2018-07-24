‘The View’ Eyeing Surprising Replacements For New ‘GMA Day’ Star Sara Haines

Who's in the running to score a seat at the Hot Topics table?

It seems that The View is already eyeing two possible permanent replacements for Sara Haines, who will be leaving the series to host the third hour of Good Morning America, called GMA Day, alongside current GMA co-host Michael Strahan.

Deadline reported that there are two hot contenders for the job, who already have experience in reporting news, providing clear-cut commentary, and have already taken a turn at the Hot Topics table as fill-ins when needed.

The View, whose current cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain could welcome either Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Abby Huntsman or CNN’s Ana Navarro.

Deadline reported that it seems Huntsman has the lead for the position, with inside sources remarking that the series is seeking a second conservative host.

The View now has two vacant panelist chairs. Haines’ announcement comes on the heels of her real-life bestie Paula Faris’ exit for a new assignment for ABC News. Faris will also exit her weekend anchor chair at GMA for a new assignment that includes contributing to Good Morning America and a podcast on faith.

Fans can continue to speculate as to who will fill the vacant seats, as ABC does not announce their new hosts until the new season starts, which will occur for the Barbara Walters-originated talk series in September of this year.

The View has had a series of rotating panelists over the years. The original team was led by newswoman Meredith Vieira as moderator alongside Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar, and Barbara Walters.

Other notable women who have sat at the table include Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Rosie O’Donnell, Rosie Perez, Nicolle Wallace, Raven-Symone, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jedediah Bila.

Breaking the news to show viewers on July 23, Haines said she was leaving “for the best reason” but insisted she was not done being grateful to the program for catapulting her career.

“I have watched the show since it began. Look at who I am flanked by!” Haines said. “There are days I go to look at Whoopi and I can’t finish the sentence because I remember – it’s Whoopi Goldberg!”

“Just think about this: only one person will be interrupting you,” Joy Behar said of Haines’ move.

McCain honored Haines by remarking how much she appreciates that she “always wants to see the bright side of everything. It’s such a gift. I don’t have that.”

Sara Haines is best known for her work as a correspondent on Today, ABC News, and Good Morning America. In 2009, Haines was Today’s fourth-hour contributing correspondent until she departed the show in 2013 to move to ABC News and Good Morning America, where she was the weekend correspondent for the show’s Pop News segment.