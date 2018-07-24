‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 25: Steffy Says ‘Yes’ To Bill, Brooke Reassures Hope

New 'B&B' spoilers tease that all Bill's wishes are about to come true.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 25 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will still be reeling from seeing Liam (Scott Clifton) kissing Hope. She will flee to the one person who said he could give her stability, Bill (Don Diamont). Hope (Annika Noelle) will also flee to the comforting arms of her mother, Brooke, who will reassure her daughter and try to soothe her fears, according to She Knows Soaps.

Hope and Liam were caught red-handed by Steffy who blasted them both for betraying her trust. She also witnessed Liam going after Steffy when she declared that she was through with him. She now fully realizes that Liam is in love with Steffy and wants to be with the family that he created with her, so she feels very guilty that she may have destroyed that relationship.

Soap Central states that Hope will turn to her mother. She will tell Brooke that they got caught up in the heat of the moment, and that Steffy walked in. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they never intended to break Steffy’s heart. However, Brooke will reassure her daughter that Liam is a single man and that they were not doing anything wrong. She will tell Hope that she has nothing to feel guilty about.

What would you do if you were Steffy and saw this? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ukh23qlyXH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2018

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview video, as well as the spoilers, reveal that Steffy is about to make a deal with Bill. He has always seemed sincere about his love for her and she will take him up on his offer. Over the past few months, Bill has made it abundantly clear that he wants Steffy and to raise Kelly as a family together.

“You know what I want most.” “I do, but it won’t come cheap.”

It seems as if Steffy will strike a deal with Bill. She knows that Bill wants to have a future with her, and she has been fighting this all along. Steffy callously decides to deny her heart and come up with terms and conditions so that she can also benefit from the deal with Bill.

“Is this really what you want?”

Bill will ask Steffy if she is sure about the decision that she is making, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy’s choice will have far-reaching consequences. It seems as if Liam made his choice, albeit unwittingly. Steffy refuses to be played anymore. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.