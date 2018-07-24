Kylie Jenner Removed Her Lip Filler For Travis Scott, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie's pout is not as plump these days.

Kylie Jenner stunned many fans when she recently revealed that she had her lip fillers removed. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is now said to have done so to please her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

According to a July 23 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner is looking much more natural these days. The 20-year-old makeup mogul had her famous lips deflated by dissolving her lip filler. Now, sources are revealing that her decision to de-plump her pout was made with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in mind.

“Travis loves Kylie’s natural lips. He thinks she’s so beautiful and he tells her all the time. He’s very generous with his praise. He has been kissing her now, more than ever and his love for her has only grown since having Stormi,” one source revealed.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that Travis Scott did not tell Kylie Jenner to get rid of the lip fillers, but that he simply told her that she was beautiful before and after she decided to have her lips done.

“Travis is part of the reason she decided to get her filler taken out. He didn’t tell her to do it or anything like that, but he did make a point to let her know how beautiful she was all along. The level of appreciation he has for her has boosted her confidence so much. It definitely played a part in her feeling comfortable taking out her lip fillers,” the insider dished.

home. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is going great. They have been spending a lot of time together and even recently graced the cover of GQ Magazine, where they discussed their relationship and their daughter, Stormi.

However, while the couple has been talking about getting married in the future, it seems that Jenner may be a bit scared to do so. Sources claim that Kylie has watched her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, deal with heartbreak after having a high-profile wedding, and she doesn’t want the pressure of the fame and spotlight to crush the relationship she has with her rapper boyfriend.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis, she’s madly in love with him and their baby girl. And he feels the exact same way, he worships Kylie. They do talk about getting married, but Kylie’s really scared. It’s not marrying Travis that scares Kylie, it’s all the attention that goes with it,” an insider previously said of Jenner and Scott.