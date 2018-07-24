‘One Piece’ Chapter 913 Spoilers, Predictions: Basil Hawkins Could Become A Secret Ally Of Strawhat Pirates

Will another member of the Worst Generation join the Strawhat Pirates alliance?

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get exciting with the appearance of Basil Hawkins, a member of the Worst Generation who is currently working as a headliner for Emperor Kaido. In the latest chapter of One Piece, Hawkins and his crew are set to engage in an epic fight against Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro. Hawkins confirmed that Luffy is the intruder in the Kuri Beach who defeated Hihi and two of his subordinates and Zoro is the nationally wanted Ronin, hiding by the name Zorojuro.

With Hawkins serving as Kaido’s underling, Luffy and Zoro have no choice but to treat him as their enemy. However, according to The Anime Scrolls, Hawkins could end up betraying Kaido to join the Strawhat Pirates’ alliance.

“Right now it does seem that Basil Hawkins’ plans of taking down Shanks are in ruins. His plans went to trash when Kaido suddenly showed up and then destroyed their alliance completely. Also, to save himself from Kaido’s wrath he joined his Beasts Pirates. But because he wants to be a big name pirate he wouldn’t be Kaido’s subordinate for too long. And his main goal still remains to take out one of the Yonko.”

When Luffy defeated Donquixote Doflamingo, the Supernova alliance, headed by Eustass Kid, Scratchmen Apoo, and Basil Hawkins was featured reading a newspaper about Strawhat Pirates’ victory in Dressrosa. During their conversation, a powerful beast landed in front of them which was later revealed to be Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 913 Spoilers And Release Date https://t.co/z0AVeChiPP pic.twitter.com/T403ej2zO1 — DISCOVER DIARY (@diary_discover) July 20, 2018

Captain Kid was the only one who decided to fight against Kaido, while Hawkins and Apoo surrendered and later became the Yonko’s subordinates. However, as The Anime Scrolls noted, Hawkins and Apoo could only be waiting for their opportunity to strike and free Kid. The arrival of Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates may have given Hawkins the idea to revive their plan to take down one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.

However, instead of Shanks, the Supernova Alliance could make Kaido as their main target. The previous chapter of One Piece has already given a hint about Hawkins’ potential betrayal of Kaido. When he learned that someone illegally entered the Wano Country, he told his subordinates not to inform Kaido first. Using his strange power, Hawkins might have sensed that the intruder could help them accomplish their mission.

Hawkins will be a very valuable ally for the Strawhat Pirates. He could give them vital information about Kaido and his subordinates. One Piece Chapter 913 is expected to give more information about Hawkins and his role in the Wano Arc.