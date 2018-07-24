Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why Tom Tom Will Be Unique From The Other Bars In Her Empire

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star did something different with her latest bar biz.

Lisa Vanderpump is about to open another sexy, unique bar restaurant, but this one will place an emphasis on the “unique” part—and not just because she’s teaming up with fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz for the endeavor.

Tom Schwartz recently described the new West Hollywood bar, Tom Tom, to Bravo, saying, “Every spot is like it’s unique own little world — there’s not a bad seat in the house.”

And Vanderpump, whose restaurant empire already includes the popular California eateries SUR, Pump, and Villa Blanca as well as dozens more across the globe, seems to agree. The wealthy restaurateur told Bravo’s The Feast that Tom Tom is “just something unique and different — you’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Vanderpump went on to explain that the new eatery distinguishes itself from her past projects because she worked so closely with designer Nick Alain on it instead of doing it all herself.

“I think the fact that I work closely with Nick is such a different experience, because normally we do everything on our own, [husband] Ken [Todd] and I.”

Vanderpump went on to describe Tom Tom’s eclectic décor, which includes a spacious bar area, dramatic lighting fixtures, gorgeous teal banquettes, hanging plants, and a huge clock centerpiece that could leave patrons a little confused. The Bravo star praised her designer for his creative ideas.

“If you see all the wonderful pieces he’s created — it was a real honor to work with him. The back of the bar is something else. The clock goes backwards so that you get younger the more you drink!”

Speaking of drinks, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules star added that Tom Tom’s drink menu will include her famous rosé as well as “fabulous” cocktails created by Sandoval. The Tom Tom Instagram account recently shared several new photos of the new bar, including a pic of a brightly-lit liquor cabinet that’s stocked with bottles of Vanderpump rosé and Vanderpump vodka.

As for the food offerings, a menu has not yet been revealed, but a recent Instagram post from Tom Tom’s soft opening featured an appetizer plate of Heirloom Caprese flatbreads, so fans can probably expect to see that dish on the menu.

Bravo fans have been waiting nearly two years for the opening of Tom Tom, but now it appears the wait is finally over. A Vanderpump Rules insider told Radar Online the grand opening of Tom Tom will be on August 1.