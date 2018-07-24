Kim Kardashian Reportedly Afraid For Kanye West’s Health After Recent Hospital Stay

Kim Kardashian recently rushed husband Kanye West to the hospital when he began feeling ill after Pusha T’s wedding over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is now reportedly worried about the rapper’s health and is asking him to slow down.

According to a July 23 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian recently took Kanye West to the emergency room when he came down with flu symptoms. Kim is now reportedly worried that his latest illness could lead to something much worse, and that he’s been working much too hard.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian is convinced that West is working too much, and that he’s putting a tremendous amount of pressure on himself. Kanye has been at the studio nearly nonstop for months now, releasing his own album and working on Pusha T’s new record. Kim revealed that he was previously working on five albums at once, and he’s known to stretch himself thin.

“Kim constantly worries that Kanye works too much and that the high level of stress he puts on himself really hurts his health. Kim loves her husband and gets a lot of inspiration from his drive and creativity, but she worries too. Kim sees how hard Kanye works, putting in countless hours, all day and night every single week and she fears he works too much,” the source revealed.

As many fans will remember, Kanye West was hospitalized in the fall of 2016, just days after Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. The rapper was forced to cancel dates on his Saint Pablo Tour, and was reported to be suffering from exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and dehydration.

Reflecting A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

“When Kanye’s health gets affected from his demanding career too, which is what happened yet again with his recent trip to the hospital, Kim goes into panic mode. Kanye has a history of work-related health challenges and so Kim is now pleading with Kanye to slow down, for the sake of the children. Kim wants Kanye around for a long time, to be a good, present father and husband, so for the sake of their family, Kim is begging Kanye to take a break from work for a family vacation with the kids,” the insider added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a very busy summer. The couple have celebrated their wedding anniversary, Kanye’s birthday, the birthday of their oldest daughter, North, multiple album release parties, Paris Fashion Week, and even took a vacation during the Fourth of July. It seems that all of the running around and working may have been taking a toll on Kanye.