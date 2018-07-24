Jason Tartick Talks ‘Bachelorette’ Heartbreak After Being Eliminated By Becca Kufrin Before The Fantasy Suite

'Bachelorette' contestant Jason Tartick was blindsided by Becca Kufrin's decision to eliminate him before the overnight portion of their date in Thailand.

During Monday night’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season, Becca Kufrin eliminated Jason Tartick rather than take him to the fantasy suite. He was stunned by her decision to end their relationship and viewers saw that it was hard for her to do as well. Now he’s opening up a bit about how he felt after that difficult discussion and fans are already rallying for him to become the next Bachelor lead.

Jason Tartick attended the Men Tell All taping that was done in Los Angeles last Friday night, and ET Online had a chance to talk with him. The Bachelorette fans will see more of what Jason had to say when MTA airs on Monday, July 30, but he did have some heartfelt sentiments to share with the outlet.

Tartick said that the moment after Becca Kufrin eliminated him was one of the most empty of his life. Jason acknowledged that he was completely stunned by the elimination and that he was a mess the next day. As the eliminated Bachelorette contestant noted, he woke up in a hotel suite in Thailand with everything he could want in terms of scenery, food, and drink, but he was lost because he didn’t have Becca. It apparently was all the more difficult because he was on his own, isolated away from his family and friends.

It sounds as if those heartbreaking moments provided some clarity for Tartick in the long run, though. Jason says that he gained perspective about how important family and friends are in determining one’s happiness and that they are more important than any particular setting or material thing.

As the Bachelorette cast-off explained to Hollywood Life, he was truly blindsided by Kufrin’s decision. Jason said he didn’t have any indication that he was going to be cut, and he says he doesn’t know that Becca really saw it coming either. However, he knows that she had to follow her gut and her heart, and it doesn’t sound as if he harbors any ill will toward her.

Ultimately, Tartick says he wanted nothing but happiness for Becca. He explains that he went on the show hoping to find happiness for himself, but he also was rooting for her to find it for herself. He adds that he gave Kufrin the best he had to offer in the time they had together, so he doesn’t have any regrets.

Could Bachelorette fans see Tartick go on to be the next Bachelor lead this winter? There’s definitely a strong contingent of viewers rooting for that very thing, and he’s surely a frontrunner at this point. Gossip king Reality Steve has previously said that he didn’t know who the network would go with for the gig, and a decision likely won’t be finalized until late August or early September.

Did Becca Kufrin make the right decision in keeping Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann, while cutting Jason Tartick before doing the overnight portion of the date? The Bachelorette spoilers hint that the rest of the season will bring tears and heartache and fans will be anxious to see how Becca and her guy are doing now.