‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Gives Chad Bad News, Ciara Tries To Help Ben

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 24 reveal that there will be a lot of uncertainty in Salem. Fans can expect to see Abigail, Chad, Ciara, Ben, Claire, Tripp, Hope, Rafe, Steve, and Kayla grace the screens this week to tackle the unknown.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) has to give her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), some very bad news. Abby is pregnant, which should be a happy occasion. However, she’ll reveal that she is pregnant with his brother Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) baby.

The confession will be a shocking one, and Chad will likely be completely crushed by Abigail’s news. To make matters worse, Stefan already knows about the child, and he’ll be sure to rub it in his brother’s face every chance he gets. However, DOOL fans know that Chad is really the baby’s father, but that the test results were changed by Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) in order to get revenge on Stefan and Abigail for sending her to prison and causing her so much heartbreak of her own.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) are shocked when they see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) make a big move to help Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara doesn’t want Ben to take the blame for the fire at the cabin, and she wants him to be able to go free. After all, Ben saved Ciara’s life, and she is starting to develop some real feelings for him.

Elsewhere in Salem, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will still be reeling from her conversation about Ben with Ciara. Claire believes that Ciara has real feelings for Ben, who is a known murderer, and won’t waste any time telling Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) about her suspicions. Of course, Claire has something to gain in the situation as she has feelings for Tripp and would likely love for Ciara to move on with someone else so she can have him.

All the while, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will be hoping for some good news. Days of our Lives fans will see Kayla remove Steve’s bandage after surgery and hope that the procedure has restored his eyesight. The couple will be on pins and needles waiting to find out if Steve will remain blind or regain his vision.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.