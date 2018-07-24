Four Goldfish Crackers Recalled Due To Salmonella Risk, According To Pepperidge Farm

Fans of one of Pepperidge Farm’s most popular snacks will be a little disappointed at the recent news from the company. Earlier today, the Goldfish crackers retailer took to their website to inform fans that they have recalled four different flavors of Goldfish after fear that one of the ingredients in the delicious snack may pose a risk and be contaminated with salmonella. Whey powder, which is used as an ingredient in some of the Goldfish snack flavors, is the subject in question.

“Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers. The products were distributed throughout the United States. No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall,” Pepperidge Farm wrote in a statement.

Though the recall did not include their classic baked cheddar, People shares that the products that were recalled include Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel, Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, and Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar — all of which contain the whey powder.

For any consumers who have one of the above flavors in their pantry, Pepperidge Farm is urging customers to abstain from eating them and throwing them in the trash instead. They have also offered a reimbursement on their website for anyone who was affected by the potential risk.

Upon hearing the sad news, fans of the bite-sized cracker have already taken to social media to express their disappointment.

“My son eats goldfish all the time. Kind of a scary world lately with all the food recalls. McDonald’s salads, Honey Smacks and so on,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Heads up to basically every parent in America right now: Goldfish cracker recall,” another warned.

This is not the first recall in recent weeks due to a salmonella concern. As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Ritz was forced to recall some of their popular products because of a potential salmonella risk. The recall affected Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, and a few other snack items.

The products affected would have had an expiration date sometime between January 14, 2019, and April 13, 2019.