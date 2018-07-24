Britney Spears Dons Skintight Leather Skirt, Shows Off Abs Ahead Of Radio City Music Hall Performance

It’s not every day that you get to play at Radio City Music Hall — just ask Britney Spears.

Now that the songstress is on tour in the United States, she is giving fans glimpses of her life on the road. Early this morning, the singer shared a sexy photo of herself ahead of her performance at New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall. In the photo, which Spears has tagged as a partnership with the pop brand Pepsi, Spears looks dressed to impress.

The mother of two sports a navy blue, vintage Pepsi cropped top that hits just below her chest and perfectly shows off her toned abs. On the bottom, the singer sports a skintight red leather skirt that leaves little to the imagination. The songstress playfully holds a piece from the top of her skirt down, exposing just a little bit more of her toned tummy. To complete the photo, the singing legend holds up a can of Pepsi as she wears her long, blonde tresses down.

Directly behind the 36-year-old is the Big Apple’s Radio City Music Hall, which appears to be superimposed behind her. And while it may be early in the morning, Spear’s photo has already gained a lot of attention from her Instagram followers with over 110,000 likes as well as 3,000-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let Spears know that they would be attending her show this evening while countless other fans couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Britney looks in this particular photo. Whether it’s commenting on her beauty or her picture perfect body, fans were quick to let her know that she looks nothing short of perfect.

“I dream of getting such a girl every night as you are beautiful.”

“Omg queen of my life! I’m ready,” another fan wrote.

“The Queen of Pepsi returns,” one more follower chimed in.

According to her official website, Spears will play a show tonight in New York City before she heads to her remaining two U.S. shows, both at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Florida. From there, the mother of two will head overseas and play a few shows in spots like London, Dublin, and Paris. Her highly-anticipated tour will come to an end on September 1 at the Tower Festival in the UK.

Thus far, it seems as though Spears is having a fun time on tour. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Spears, her boyfriend Sam Asghari and her kids, Jayden James and Sean Preston, all took a little break from her crazy schedule to enjoy a little go-karting in Atlantic City, New Jersey.