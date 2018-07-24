This Is How Prince Harry Just Followed In Mom Princess Diana’s Footsteps

He is continuing the fight his late mother started against HIV and AIDS.

If Princess Diana was alive, she would have happy that her younger son Prince Harry just followed in her footsteps.

On Tuesday morning, the Duke of Sussex got up early to attend the second day of an AIDS conference in Amsterdam, praising the work of legendary musician and his longtime friend, Sir Elton John, who previously worked with his late mother, Princess Diana, in spreading awareness about the deadly virus.

Sharing the stage with Sir Elton John, Prince Harry could not thank him enough for helping millions of AIDS victims in sub-Saharan Africa, one of HIV’s hotbeds. Reminiscing about the musician’s long-term commitment to the cause, he hugged him after the speech, reports ET.

“I am honored to be sharing the stage with someone who has always put people at the center of his work — Sir Elton John,” the duke said.

“For over a quarter century, Elton has worked tirelessly to fund research and services in communities around the world. And today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavor — a billion dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transmission of HIV, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Prince Harry is well aware of the efforts his mother, Princess Diana, undertook for the prevention of AIDS, with one of her most emblematic moments coming when she held the hand of a dying HIV patient in a London hospital about 25 years ago.

“When my mother held the hand of a man dying of AIDS in an East London hospital, no one would have imagined that just over a quarter of a century later, treatment would exist that could see HIV-positive people live full, healthy, loving lives.”

Prince Harry has undertaken the HIV test many times to dispel the stigma surrounding AIDS, following in the steps of his late mother, who pioneered efforts to break the false stigma that casual contact, such as shaking hands or hugging, can spread the disease, as reported by People.

The Duke of Sussex ultimately hopes conversations around AIDS to become completely normalized, the first steps of which was taken by Princess Diana. Apart from AIDS, Prince Harry also remains actively involved in leading discourses advocating for the normalization of mental health problems.

This is one of the few occasions since Prince Harry’s wedding that he has appeared alone without Meghan Markle, who is admired by Sir Elton John. The legendary singer reportedly believes that Princess Diana would have been “proud” of her son’s choice, and we cannot argue with that.