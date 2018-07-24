Pete Davidson Shuts Instagram Down, Ariana Grande Turns Off Comments After Being Trolled By Fans

What caused his abrupt exit from social media?

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has deleted all photos off of his official Instagram account and his fiancée Ariana Grande has shut comments off of her Instagram photostream after trolls attacked the comedian regarding an innocent remark he made on Grande’s page.

The couple has publicly displayed their affection for one another on their social media pages prior to and since their engagement on June 11. The comedian proposed with a $93,000 sparkler according to ET. The ring was commissioned by New York City jeweler Greg Yuna (aka Mr. Flawless). It features a 3.03-carat diamond set in platinum, which took the jeweler two weeks to create, according to ET.

But it seems that life in the social media spotlight has been too much for the comedian, who deleted all photos from his social media account on July 23. In turn, Grande turned off the comments from her uploaded photos the same day.

Davidson’s Instagram story is apparently still active. He posted a video where he made a statement regarding why his photos were removed from the social media site.

“No there’s nothing wrong, no nothing happened, no there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*****g lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point.”

He then signed the note, “Your neighborhood goon, Pete.”

The SNL star had to defend himself against trolls that attacked him after he left a comment on a photo Grande uploaded to Instagram of herself and her grandfather. She was honoring the four-year anniversary of his death.

“Miss n love you forever my best friend #4years,” Grande wrote on Sunday, July 22.

After the Saturday Night Live star replied, “Omg what a cutie,” fans assumed he was complimenting his fiancée. They called his comment “unnecessary” and “inappropriate.”

Davidson clarified, stating he was referring to Grande’s grandfather, not his fiancée.

my baaaaaby loves me ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 20, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

“Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that?” he wrote. “You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

Grande’s single “God is a Woman” is available now. Davidson will return to his role as part of the ensemble cast of Saturday Night Live this fall.