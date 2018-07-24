Prince Harry Reveals How Many Kids He Doesn’t Want With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has some definite ideas about the size of his future family. The 33-year -old prince, who married Meghan Markle in May, responded to a very personal question from a fan during his recent trip to Dublin, and he stopped the questioner in her tracks with his quick response.

Hello reports that during a visit at EPIC museum of Irish Emigration, a well-wisher named Elaine Adam-Stewart suggested that Harry should have five children as she and her similarly redheaded husband did. But the newlywed prince reportedly shot the idea down without hesitation.

According to Hello, Adam-Stewart bluntly asked the prince about his procreation plans, saying, “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children – when are you and Meghan going to get going?”

Prince Harry, who had a full view of the woman’s kids, aged 10 years to 22 months, reportedly quickly shot back with, “Five children? Too many.”

Ahead of Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May, rumors were rampant that the couple planned to start a family right away. But based on the newlyweds’ heavy travel schedule, it appears that baby making isn’t at the top of the royal couple’s to-do list just yet.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga together later this year as well as embark on a tour of the U.S. in 2019.

Prince Harry previously confirmed that he and his wife were planning to have children—someday.

“You know, one step at a time,” Harry told the BBC shortly after his engagement was announced last November. “Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

And in March, during a visit to the Emerald Isles, the bride-to-be was reportedly intrigued by a line of baby products she saw after meeting the husband and wife team that created them.

“‘I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing,” Markle said of the line, which included a baby bath, changing mat, and Moses basket, according to People. “It’s very sweet.”

Last week, a royal insider told Us Weekly that the 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex wants to make the trip home to the United States soon before she and Harry start their family.

“Expect to hear the pitter-patter of a little prince or princess in 2019,” the source told Us.

For now, Prince Harry can focus on being a doting uncle to his older brother William’s three kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 3 months.