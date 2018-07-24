‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Arrested Again

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has been arrested once again. The reality star was booked on Monday, July 23 according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Us Weekly reported that Edwards was arrested for “previous charges or other reasons.” They also noted that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office inmate information system listed the charge as possession of a controlled substance.

Back in March, Edwards was arrested at his Tennessee home, according to Us, for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession.

The reality star was also was arrested in March 2017 after law enforcement found heroin and hypodermic needles in his vehicle, Us Weekly noted.

His former love, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, with whom Edwards shares 9-year-old son Bentley, filed for an order of protection against him after he displayed erratic behavior. The protection order covers not only Bookout and Bentley, but also Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney, per Us Weekly.

The Teen Mom OG star alleged Edwards left her threatening voicemails and showed up at Bentley’s baseball game in May 2017 while “under the influence of heroin” and “threatened to hurt” her.

The order of protection was ordered by a judge, according to Us.

Edwards latest brush with the law comes shortly after he and wife Mackenzie Standifer announced that they were not returning for the upcoming season of MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

Edwards and Standifer remarked, as reported by The Daily Mail, “The network [MTV] told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing.”

He was adamant about remaining clean as per The Daily Mail by remarking, “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

The reality star has struggled with heroin addiction. He entered rehab in May of 2017 for treatment. Standifer once made a bombshell claim that Edwards spent $10,000 a week on drugs including heroin and Xanax. Us reported in November of 2017 that Standifer found out during a visit to Edwards in rehab that his main trigger is his relationship with Bookout.

Bookout also remarked during that period of time that if Edwards came home after his then- 30-day treatment and didn’t continue getting help, she would not let him see Bentley.

Us Weekly reported that Edwards’ court date is set for August 6. Teen Mom OG airs on MTV.