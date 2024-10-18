50 Cent Recalls The 'Uncomfortable' Moment When Diddy Asked Him the 'Weirdest' Question Ever

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Though there was no drama between 50 Cent and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the two musicians were never close either. While Diddy began his career in the year 1990, 50 Cent, originally Curtis James Jackson III, started in 1996. Being in the same industry they crossed paths many times but a "weird" encounter with Diddy made 50 Cent maintain distance with him.

The 49-year-old recalled the incident in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I'm just like, 'Naw, I'm not f------ with this weird energy or weird s---,' coming off the way he was just moving." He further explained that this was the reason enough for him to not mingle with Diddy anymore, "From that, I wasn't comfortable around him."

BREAKING: Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested - NBC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 17, 2024

Diddy, who is currently awaiting his trial in sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and male prostitution charges, was taken into custody last month, after a months-long investigation and raids at his Los Angeles and Miami mansions. The prosecutors have accused him of running an illegal sex scandal in the guise of his now-infamous White Parties, dubbed 'Freak-offs.'

Notable faces from the music industry, film, and political world attended Diddy's parties, 50 Cent was among those who have always been skeptical of his [Diddy's] soirees. "I've been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s--- like that," he said during the THR interview. "I've been staying out of that s--- for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it."

During another appearance on The Enthusiast Podcast, 50 Cent explained, "I also didn't go to those parties. So a lot of the celebrity culture that you don't hear saying anything is because they participated to a degree." When questioned why he didn't show up, the Many Men hitmaker replied, "I'm just not with all that freaky s---. Like, all of the stuff he's doing. I'm just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal."

Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/JEo2zqRe4Q — 50cent (@50cent) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile, 50 Cent took a dig at Diddy after officials found around 1,000 bottles of baby oil and other lubricants from the music mogul's properties. A day after his arrest, he posted a picture of himself on X, formerly Twitter, posing with Drew Barrymore and captioned, "Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don't have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house."

Attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing over 120 victims against Diddy, joined us on TMZ Live, to talk about what we should be expecting from his forthcoming lawsuits against Diddy! pic.twitter.com/ILpCerPPBx — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) October 8, 2024

In the wake of Diddy's arrest, a large number of his alleged victims have come forward to share their bad experiences. His legal woes don't seem to ease anytime soon with new accusers filing lawsuits almost every second day. After a Texas-based attorney, Tony Buzbee told reporters he's representing 120 people, a bunch of whom are minors, more voices have come forward who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Diddy and his associates, per The Sun.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).