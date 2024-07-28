5 Tinsel Town Couples Whose Wide Age-Gaps Became the Talk of the Town

Wide Age-Gap Pairs in Showbiz That Created Buzz Among Netizens





Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Kevin Mazur; (M) DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin; (R) Robert Kamau

Gossip columns love a good romance, especially when there's an intriguing age gap. These unlikely celebrity couples often become a point of contention among their fans as they challenge societal norms and spark interest with their unique dynamics. The 10-year difference between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, for instance, shocked both Hollywood and Bollywood. Here are five pairs who made headlines with their wide age differences and proved that love knows no boundaries and thrives despite the years between them.

1. Beyoncé and Jay Z

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have an age gap of twelve years. The power couple has stood strong amid all the ups and downs. They first met around 1999-2000, as reported by Glamour, when Beyoncé was just 18 or 19. The duo began dating in 2001 and have since never looked back. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé shared, “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates.” The two today are now married with three adorable kids— Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

2. Tyga and Kylie Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Tyga and Kylie Jenner started seeing each other when Jenner was only a teen. The couple had an age difference of only seven years. However, Kylie was underaged, 17, when she started dating the Freaky Deaky rapper, 24. According to People, back in 2014, Kris Jenner denied any claims of them being together, however, the next year when Kylie turned 18, the duo made it official. Their relationship was marred by several breakups until they finally parted ways in 2017.

3. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

Reality star Scott Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian for years and fathered three children before the latter eventually ended things in 2015 over his infidelity rumors. Disick went on to date model Sofia Richie. The two were spotted on a yacht spending quality time together, as per People. At the time, Sofia, daughter of Lionel Richie was only 18. This meant an age gap of over fifteen years. Initially, Sofia denied the claims before making it official in September 2017 through Instagram.

4. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a twelve-year age gap. The Hollywood couple continues to win hearts with their appearances together at red-carpet events. The two met for the first time on the sets of their film Green Lantern. Reflecting on their first date, Reynolds told People, "About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across."

5. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have an age gap of ten years. The celebrity pair got married in 2018 after seeing each other for a year. According to Vogue, the former Miss World shared how the Jonas Brothers artist reached out to her on X, (formerly Twitter). "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," Jonas allegedly reached out. The courtship began in 2016 and a year later, they were dating. The pair have an adorable daughter Malti, born in 2022 through surrogacy.