5 Tinsel Town Celebs Who Slammed Diddy’s Confession Following the Release of His Assault Video

5 Well-Known Stars Who Addressed the Upsetting Video

The recent surfacing of the 2016 video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs violently attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has shaken up Hollywood. The surveillance video from the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, shared by CNN on May 17, showed Diddy shoving and kicking Ventura as she tried to get into an elevator. Following the immediate backlash, Diddy expressed regret over his behavior in an Instagram video posted on May 19, 2024. Although he did not specifically address Ventura, he admitted that he had 'no excuses' to justify his actions. Nevertheless, his apologies fell flat for many, including these five celebs who publicly condemned his actions.

1. Aubrey O’Day

Aubrey O'Day, a former member of Danity Kane, has spoken out against Diddy's public apologies. O'Day slammed Diddy for not apologizing to Ventura. On X, she asserted, "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did. He says he’s ‘disgusted with himself now, and he was disgusted with himself then’...but he wasn’t disgusted enough with himself to not pin this statement out calling her a liar and denying all of it...leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it."

2. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg was visibly shaken up by the footage of the assault when The View played the clip on Monday, May. As reported by Mediate, Goldberg wondered out loud if the state should revisit the statute of limitations. Speaking to Sunny Hostin, she asked, "I have a question for you, Sunny. ‘Cause I want to know how it’s possible that — we missed the law where the statute of limitations is this long. Why isn’t this kind of assault open-ended — why —why — is there an end to this? Because if people say, well, you know, she reported it and he denied it and then she proved it and then they said, well there’s nothing we can do because the statute of limitations is up."

3. Ana Navarro

Much like Goldberg, Ana Navarro voiced her opinions on Monday's episode. "Shame on all the people around Sean Combs who have enabled, justified, and looked the other way on such behavior for decades. These whispers have been around for decades. The LAPD might not be able to charge him, but we can shun him. He should be treated like the social leper and criminal he is. We saw him commit assault. I don’t want to see him in any restaurant. I don’t want to see him at any awards show. I’m not going to buy any brand that he is associated with…I think this guy should pay horrible social consequences if the legal ones don’t get him."

4. 50 Cent

50 Cent took to X and argued, "Now I’m sure Puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers will say, God help us all". The origin of Cent and Diddy's conflict dates back to 2006 when 50 Cent dropped the Diddy diss hit, The Bomb. The song's lyrics claimed Diddy knew about the Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 death. Since then, the two have traded barbs on social media, with 50 Cent stepping up his attacks when Ventura sued Diddy in November 2023.

5. Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth however seemed to have some degree of sympathy for Diddy. On X, she posted, "I’ve just seen the Sean 'Puffy' Combs clip. There is no excuse no matter what his defense is. Heartbreaking I used to love him." She added, "Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real." She also shared her own story in a different tweet, "Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do when I got out was pray. Pray for me. Pray for him as he grew up abused."

