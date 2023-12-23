5 Times Joe Rogan Faced Backlash Over His Unconventional Podcasts

5 Times Joe Rogan Stirred Up Controversy With His Podcast

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord

Also Read: 10 Actors Who Did a Splendid Job Playing 'Santa' in Movies Through the Years

Joe Rogan, the comedian and podcaster, is facing a barrage of criticism as Spotify removes 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience due to spreading vaccine misinformation and his use of the N-word. All these controversies have triggered a social media storm, with musicians and Twitter users pressuring the streaming giant. Despite the backlash, Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, has defended Rogan, expressing regret for the comments but cautioning against the slippery slope of cancel culture. Rogan's history of controversial statements has landed him in hot water before, with a track record of foot-in-the-mouth moments.

1. His Frequent and Casual Use of the Racial Slur

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael S. Schwartz

The comedian, who gained attention for his deal, with Spotify faced criticism when musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell decided to withdraw their music due to concerns about his remarks on race. India Arie, another artist also left in protest expressing objections to Rogan's comments, about issues. Rogan has admitted to using the N-word in conversations but claims that it was taken out of context and recognizes that it was inappropriate. He addressed an anecdote where he compared a neighborhood to "Planet of the Apes " acknowledging that it was a regrettable episode that has since been deleted. Spotify quietly removed episodes drawing attention to the controversies surrounding his platform, as per The Guardian.

Also Read: Fans Beg Kylie Jenner To Stop Her "Wonky Surgeries" As She Shares a New Makeup Tutorial

2. His COVID-19 Misinformation

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Schwartz

Also Read: Megyn Kelly Was Extremely Upset With Joe Rogan For Consuming 'Bud Light' Amid its Controversy

Controversy erupted around Joe Rogan's Spotify podcast as over a thousand doctors and scientists signed an open letter urging the platform to combat COVID-19 misinformation. Concerns mounted over Rogan's dissemination of false claims regarding the pandemic, vaccines, and unproven treatments, characterizing it as a "sociological issue of devastating proportions." The spotlight focused on a December episode featuring Dr. Robert Malone, where baseless claims about COVID-19 and vaccines were made, as per NPR.

3. He Took “Horse Medication” to Treat COVID-19

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carmen Mandato

Joe Rogan, the known podcaster sparked a lot of controversy when he tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to pursue treatment methods, including using Ivermectin, a medication typically prescribed for horses. This choice generated criticism with people accusing him of promoting remedies and spreading misinformation. In response, to the backlash Rogan defended his decision by mentioning Dr. Pierre Kory, a figure associated with Frontline Covid Critical Care Workers, who advised him on the use of Ivermectin. Rogan argued that Kory and other doctors recommended this medication based on their observations of its effectiveness, in the stages of the pandemic. This incident further fueled the debate surrounding COVID-19 treatments, as per Mans World.

4. His Transphobic Comments

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carmen Mandato

In another instance, Joe Rogan made transphobic comments directed at Fallon Fox, a transgender female MMA fighter. Disputing her right to compete against cisgender opponents, Rogan asserted, "If you had a d— at one point in time, you also have all the bone structure that comes with having a d—. You’re a f—–g man. That’s a man, OK." Despite facing criticism, Rogan later claimed his remarks were taken out of context. Fox asked for an apology from Rogan, for what she called “blatant misogyny and transphobia,” as per The Guardian.

5. When He Thought the Left-Wing Activists Were Responsible for the Oregon Wildfires

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Schwartz

Joe Rogan faced immense backlash when he suggested, without evidence, that the Left was responsible for the Oregon wildfires in 2020. Falsely linking Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist protesters to the fires, he asserted, "They’ve arrested left-wing people for lighting these forest fires." The FBI Portland had to issue a statement debunking Rogan's theory as misinformation, emphasizing that the arrested individuals were not associated with any left-wing group. Despite later apologizing, the spread of misinformation had already taken its toll.

More from Inquisitr

Despite Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric, Donald Trump Says, “I’m Not a Student of Hitler”

Here's Why the Internet Slammed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker For Sharing Baby Rocky's Photos