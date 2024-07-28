5 Times Joe Biden’s Gaffes Made Him a National Laughing Stock

Joe Biden’s Gaffes That Turned Him Into a National Punchline

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Joe Biden has often found himself at the center of public scrutiny and humor due to his frequent gaffes and blunders, many of which have been amplified by his dependency on teleprompters. While some of these mistakes can be attributed to the struggles of public speaking and his stutter, others reflect a broader problem of over-reliance on scripted content. White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has frequently defended him in light of the same. "Look, it is not unusual for a president to use a teleprompter. It isn't. It is not unusual. That is something that presidents have done in the past."

Here are five incidents that highlight how even the smallest misstep can be magnified in the public eye, turning routine speeches into moments of unintended comedy.

1. Forgetting Someone’s Last Name

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Teleprompters are supposed to assist speakers, but they can sometimes become a source of embarrassment. During Biden’s trip to Wisconsin, earlier this year, in May, while sharing an anecdote about his former theology professor, he recalled, "...my theology professor at the catholic school I went to was a guy named Riley last name." As per the New York Post, the blunder sparked a wave of online ridicule, with social media users mocking him. One user mocked, "I wonder how old Riley LAST NAME is doing nowadays...."

2. Address to the Nation Gone Awry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

In October 2023, Biden made a rare address to the nation to discuss international affairs. While the speech aimed to highlight the significance of American support for these conflicts, a teleprompter mishap quickly overshadowed the serious message. He exclaimed, "So let me share with you why making sure Israel and Ukraine succeed is vital for America's national security. You know, history has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction…We'll have something that we do not seek — make it clear we do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia." Critics argued that such mistakes undermined his credibility as president.

3. Apologizing for Stumbling Over Words

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

As per Nicki Swift, Biden’s long-standing struggle with stuttering is well-known and often elicits sympathy. However, not all of his verbal missteps can be attributed to this condition. He once asserted, "It has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup." In November 2022, during a speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Biden faced difficulty while reading a quote from the teleprompter. He said, "...recently included that our significant climate investment will quote help turbocharge – the –the...I was reading the quote. Sorry."

4. Taking the Pause Too Seriously

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool

Dramatic pauses can be a powerful rhetorical tool, but they can also backfire spectacularly if misunderstood. During an April 2024 speech about his potential reelection, President Biden attempted to create a moment of anticipation by pausing dramatically. During his speech, he said, "Folks, imagine what we could do next…Four more years." Biden mistakenly read the teleprompters’s direction and said, ‘pause,’ out loud, instead of pausing literally. This incident quickly went viral. A social media user quipped, "Staff- Joe, it's easy, just read the teleprompter word for word and say exactly what it says. Got it? Joe Biden- Yep! Got it! 'Four more years...pause.'"

5. The 'End of Quote' Misunderstanding

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

One of Biden’s more controversial moments involved a quote from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. While condemning a court decision that seemed to place the president above the law, Biden read out the quote and included the words ‘end of quote,’ which many assumed was another teleprompter error. He said, "I concur with Justice (Sonia) Sotomayor's dissent today. Here's what she said – she said, 'In every use of official power, the president is now a king above the law. With fear for our democracy, I dissent,' end of quote."